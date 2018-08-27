Kate Upton Shows Up Fashionably Late For National Dog Day, Still Looks Amazing

National Dog Day has already passed, but when you’re supermodel Kate Upton, you’re allowed to be fashionably late.

In a post shared Monday, the beautiful blonde shows off her thousand-watt smile during a taping of Good Day New York in 2017. Her dog, Harley, has been a constant travel companion of hers for the last several years. Last year, she told People, “He is pretty much my child. I travel a lot with him. I go everywhere with him.” Keeping up with the model’s schedule can be tiring, but Harley is clearly a very good dog.

Every day should be #NationalDogDay A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Aug 27, 2018 at 2:50pm PDT

Followers of Upton’s Instagram are surely familiar with the chunky Boxer mix she’s been known to call her “soulmate.” In an interview with Paw Culture, she noted that the bond between her and Harley is so strong that the two of them “would do anything for each other.”

Harley is a bit of a celebrity in his own right. The reluctant model has over 14,000 Instagram followers, even if he hates being “forced to wear stupid ears.” Internet fame aside, Harley prefers a more old-fashioned way of making friends.

“He loves playing fetch on the beach and then when we’re at the pool, I catch him trying to make friends with girls! He’s definitely a flirt.”

Hopefully, her Frisbee partner doesn’t get too jealous of the time she spends with other dogs. When she’s not being featured on magazine covers, she’s a huge advocate for pet adoption, frequently showing her love for the homeless pets she encounters during her advocacy work. Upton and her husband, MLB pitcher Justin Verlander, will be hosting the Grand Slam Adoption Event in Houston this weekend.

This isn’t the first time she’s helped draw attention to the event. She recently shared a throwback picture from the 2017 adoption campaign, where she spent some time hugging a tired pup who’s just as blonde as she is. In her caption, she mentions that she’s looking forward to meeting “all the sweet dogs looking for furr-ever homes.” Hopefully, having the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Rookie of the Year vouch for them will help these animals in need find their new families.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Upton announced earlier this summer that she and her husband are expecting a new (human) addition to the family soon.