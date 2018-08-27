Michelle Branch Shows Off Pregnant Belly In Bikini

Michelle Branch showed off her growing baby belly on her Instagram Sunday. According to People, the 35-year-old musician sat poolside wearing a leopard print bathing suit and a wide-brimmed hat while her daughter, Owen, 13, swam in the background. The Are You Happy Now singer captioned the photo “Family photo. Hoping the full moon does [its] magic,” she wrote, adding a string of emojis before adding the hashtag “#huge.” Branch, who is six months pregnant, says she is ready to give birth.

Branch has been excited and vocal about her pregnancy. Two weeks ago, Branch posted a photo of her nursery on Instagram, “my cats think the entire nursery is for them. Boy are they in for a surprise *wallpaper is [House of Hackney].” A month ago, the singer posted a photo to her Instagram with fellow singer Joy Williams. “In the home stretch with [Joy Williams],” she wrote, as the two stood belly to belly.

In the homestretch with @joy__williams ✨❤️ A post shared by Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) on Jul 14, 2018 at 7:08am PDT

Branch who shares her older daughter, Owen, with ex-husband Teddy Landau, posted an ultrasound announcing her pregnancy with fiance Patrick Carney, the drummer for the Black Keys, in February.

“Well, we were just about to send out Save The Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise,” Branch wrote. “Wedding is postponed and Baby Carney is happening this summer! Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited!”

Branch and Carney, 38, met at a Grammys party in 2015. The pair got engaged on her 34th birthday in July 2017. In April, Branch spoke about her relationships with the men in her life, likening it to the popular television show Modern Family.

“I luckily have a very wonderful ex-husband, and I can say that, and I know a lot of people in my shoes can’t. He’s 19 years my senior. Everyone enters a relationship with the best of intentions, and we grew apart. Having our daughter together was really the balancing factor when everything was kind of coming to a close,” Branch said. She added that her fiance, Landau, is extremely supportive of her career.

Branch isn’t the only celebrity who is showing off her baby bump. Last month, People reported that actress Hilary Duff posted a photo of her growing baby bump. The Younger actress is pregnant with her second child.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard,” Duff captioned the mirror selfie of herself in a bikini, Duff wrote on her Instagram photo. She and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, announced they are expecting a girl in June.