Brandi Glanville Reveals Which ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members She’s Still Friends With, Talks Lisa Vanderpump ‘Issues’

Who is Brandi Glanville still friends with?

Brandi Glanville opened up about her remaining relationships with the former cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during a recent episode of her podcast series, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

After welcoming her friend and fellow Real Housewife Kristen Taekman to the show, the mother of two revealed that she is still in touch with Yolanda Hadid and remains in close contact with Kim Richards years after being fired from her full-time role on the reality show.

“I don’t really talk to anyone else,” she said after mentioning Richards and Hadid, via Reality Tea. “Obviously [Lisa Vanderpump] and I have our issues.”

As fans of the series will recall, Glanville and Vanderpump formed a friendship after Glanville joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its second season but had a falling out years later after Glanville suggested Vanderpump was manipulating her co-stars. Then, due to a lawsuit involving Joanna Krupa, their relationship became much further strained.

Glanville went on to say that while she and Lisa Rinna had some major on-screen drama during their time starring alongside one another on the Bravo show, they are now in a much better place and make a point to speak to one another when they’re out.

“I ran into Rinna and she’s fine. We’re always chatty,” Glanville said.

Although there have been several rumors in recent years claiming Glanville could eventually return to the show, she said she felt relieved after being fired from her full-time role.

“It’s a weird thing because when I left, I felt relief. I was sad, but I woke up with a smile on my face,” she admitted.

Glanville then explained that while she does miss being on the show at times, she wasn’t a fan of the pressures that come with living life in the public eye.

Earlier this year, after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 came to an end, Andy Cohen opened up about the possibility of Brandi Glanville returning to the show for Season 9. During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Cohen explained that Glanville would simply have to make herself relevant with the show’s current stars.

“If somehow Brandi and [Lisa Vanderpump], or Brandi and Kyle [Richards], or if she wound up legitimately becoming good friends with a few of those women, then I think that would be great. Then we would bring her back. Right now … she’s still on an island,” he explained in March.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is currently in production and expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.