Halle Berry Reveals The Top Workout Secret That Keeps Her Fit And Fierce At 52

The Oscar-winning actress likes to mix it up at the gym, but she has a favorite full body workout.

Halle Berry is fit and fabulous at 52, but it doesn’t come without some hard work. In her latest #FitnessFriday post, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that boxing is her top full body workout, according to Health. Berry shared a photo of herself with her trainer Peter Lee Thomas as they worked out with a punching bag.

Berry captioned the fierce pic with a pitch for boxing, describing it as “one of the best full body workouts” that helps to “sculpt every muscle, burn major calories and fat” and “dramatically decrease stress levels.”

The actress also noted that the sport builds confidence and discipline. Berry revealed that she has been boxing for the past 10 years but has become more regular with it over the past three years.

Berry has been sharing her favorite fitness tips with fans all summer. The star previously said on Instagram that she likes to mix up her workout routines to keep herself motivated. Some of her recent additions to her circuit have been handstands, donkey kicks, and side planks. In previous social media posts, Berry also revealed that she learned some self-defense moves when training for the film John Wick 3.

Halle Berry has been devoting one weekly Instagram post to her fitness tips. Earlier this year, E! News revealed that Berry works out five times a week, alternating between boxing, yoga, cardio, and weights. But her #FitnessFriday posts are full of inspiring and empowering messages for her followers.

“Trust me,” Berry wrote in an Instagram post, “I know it’s hard to focus up and dedicate time to working out each day, but with 24 hours in a day you can surely take ONE and dedicate it to YOU!”

Berry added that no gym membership is required to get in top shape. The actress said a “living room, a patio, a kitchen floor, a driveway or a backyard, and a water bottle” is all that is needed to jumpstart a fitness journey.

In addition to her workout routine, Halle Berry follows a Keto diet supplemented by superfoods, according to Women’s Health. Berry follows the diet to keep her weight down and to keep her diabetes under control. The Monster’s Ball actress also revealed that she does intermittent fasting on Keto and that she sometimes skips breakfast so as not to break her fast. Berry has revealed that she likes to snack on peppers, hummus, and berries, but that she doesn’t starve herself by any means.

“I snack my a** off, I just snack my a** off on healthy things,” she revealed.