Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Relationship Following Her Split With Younes Bendjima Revealed, Per ‘E!

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, split earlier this month, and now fans can’t help but wonder if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her baby daddy, Scott Disick, will end up back together.

According to an August 27 report by E! News, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick previously dated for nearly 10 years, and they share three children together, son Mason, 8; daughter, Penelope, 6; and son Reign, 3. The pair’s rocky romance ended back in 2016, and they both moved on. Kourt began dating Younes, while Scott moved on to model Sofia Richie, the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie.

Sources tell the outlet that just because Kourtney Kardashian is single again doesn’t mean she’ll go running right back to Scott Disick, who is still dating Sofia Richie.

“[Kourtney] has zero plans on getting back with Younes Bendjima and is enjoying being newly single. Kourtney is really good at cutting people off and once you do her wrong once, it’s hard for her to let you back in her life. She has no interest in getting back with Younes or even Scott, and would definitely consider dating someone new,” an insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker recently sparked fans’ interest when he left a comment in the form of emojis on one of Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy Instagram snapshots.

thank you for all of my birthday wishes A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:21pm PDT

Earlier this year, sources told Radar Online that Travis was very interested in dating Kourtney, and that he has had a crush on her for a while. However, he reportedly “missed his chance” after Kardashian’s breakup with Disick because she quickly began dating Younes Bendjima.

In addition, rapper Jeezy also expressed some interest in dating Kourtney Kardashian when TMZ cameras caught up with him over the weekend. Jeezy stated that Kourt was the hottest Kardashian sister, and revealed that she should call him.

“I heard she’s single. Tell her to get at me. Tell her she need a real one,” Jeezy stated. When he was asked about making Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, mad, he replied, “I ain’t worried about no Scott. He better be worried about me though. Kourtney, call me.”

Meanwhile, sources claim that while Kourtney Kardashian is “definitely open to dating again,” she is “in no rush to settle down with anyone” following her breakup with Younes Bendjima. Currently, Kourt is vacationing with her gal pals in Mexico as she works through the aftermath of the split.