WWE News: Toronto Announced As Location For ‘SummerSlam’ 2019

"SummerSlam" is heading out of New York and crossing the border next year.

For the last four years, SummerSlam has taken place in the Barclays Center and the fans of New York have absolutely loved it. For the six years prior to that, the huge WWE pay-per-view was held at the Staples Center in Los Angles, but then, it decided to jump across the country. Now, WWE has decided to move the PPV again, but this time, they’re heading across the border as the 2019 event will take place in Toronto.

On Monday afternoon, ET Canada exclusively revealed that one of the big four WWE pay-per-views of the year would be heading back to Toronto next year. Yes, SummerSlam and all that comes with it in that busy week leading up to the PPV will be in Toronto for 2019.

WWE fans know that when one of the biggest PPV events heads to a town, they are in for a lot of action that week. Here is everything that the wrestling fans in Toronto can look forward to:

NXT TakeOver – Aug. 10, 2019

SummerSlam – Aug. 11, 2019

Monday Night Raw – Aug. 12, 2019

SmackDown Live – Aug. 13, 2019

That’s a lot of awesome WWE action to enjoy in just a week’s time, and the fans of Toronto can’t wait for the end of the summer spectacular to arrive.

WWE

John Saboor is the WWE executive vice president released a statement that detailed just how excited the company is to be back in Canada for such an amazing event.

“We are thrilled to bring WWE’s biggest event of the summer back to Toronto. We look forward to working with our partners at Tourism Toronto and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to build a blueprint that welcomes our global fan base to the great city of Toronto.”

The last time WWE brought SummerSlam to Toronto was back in August of 2004 when it took place at the Air Canada Centre. On the card, fans saw John Cena defeat Booker T, Edge defeat Chris Jericho and Batista in a Triple Threat, and JBL defeat The Undertaker by disqualification.

SummerSlam will be a bit earlier in the month next August as it will take place on Aug. 11, 2019. The Axxess fan festival will take place the entire week leading up to the PPV and include matches, meet-and-greets, and much more.

For many years, SummerSlam has taken place in either Los Angeles or New York, but that is all about to change. In 2019, WWE is bringing the big pay-per-view back to Toronto after a 15-year absence from holding it in Canada. It will be held at the Scotiabank Arena and have a whole host of other wrestling action and shows before and after the PPV for a full week that fans will absolutely love.