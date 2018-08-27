Katie Price Blasts Ex Peter Andre On Twitter, Claims She Can’t Contact Her Children

In the wake of the Jacksonville mass shooting, Katie just wants to know her children vacationing in Florida are all right.

Getting divorced and co-parenting after the fact is never an easy task. Being famous and in the media spotlight often makes things even more tense. Katie Price was living every parent’s worst nightmare yesterday, after being unable to contact her children to know they were all right.

According to Daily Mail, the former model appeared to have a late Saturday night that rolled into the early hours of Sunday morning, when she decided to take to Twitter to blast her ex-husband, Peter Andre, and vent her frustrations.

The 45-year-old pop star recently jetted off to Florida with his 11-year-old daughter, Princess, and 13-year-old son, Junior,to have some fun at Universal Studios together. As those who have been following the news know, a mass shooting took place in Jacksonville, Florida, this weekend. So, knowing her children are currently in Florida, it makes sense for the 40-year-old TV personality to want to hear from her children and know they are safe.

Katie’s Twitter profile has not been updated since she blasted her ex-husband, so it is unclear whether she was able to speak to her children.

Still up at this hour, trying to contact my kids in America. Been trying Morning, Afternoon and Night. Please @MrPeterAndre let me know they are ok? ???? https://t.co/rl3XwAJ4z1 — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) August 27, 2018

While Daily Mail did reach out to representatives for both Price and Andre regarding the contact issue, no one has yet to respond.

Despite Price’s claims, her ex-husband has been very active on social media, posting several pictures from his excursion with their children. Peter shared a photo of Junior drinking something sweet and sour through a red and white stripped straw.

Andre shared a second post on Instagram and Twitter less than 24 hours ago, showing the happy father and his children were at the airport heading to their next destination.

As those who follow this couple know, Price and Andre split back in August of last year. The duo share several children in addition to Princess and Junior, including three-year-old Bunny and four-year-old Jett. To ease stress following the end of their marriage, it was agreed that Junior and Bunny would move in with their father.

About an hour ago, Andre took to his Instagram once again, to provide his 897,000 followers a few clips from a road trip he and his children were currently on. In one clip, his son Junior was focused on his electronics with headphones in his ears. In a second clip, Princess could be seen fast asleep in the backseat.

Whether Katie was able ever to contact her children and speak to them directly remains unclear, but Peter’s social media updates did confirm their children were fine.