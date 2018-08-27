‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, August 28: Billy And Phyllis Shock Jack!

Billy and Phyllis's arrival at Abbott Mansion highlights an uncomfortable truth.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, August 28 show Victoria’s world continues to crumble around her while a new addition to the Abbot Mansion complicates things.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott0 has to cover for Victoria (Amelia Heinle), according to She Knows Soaps. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) takes her Maid of Honor duties for Sharon’s (Sharon Case) wedding seriously. When she calls a meeting of the bridesmaids, though, things don’t go so well. Victoria, especially, has no brainpower to devote to planning Sharon’s bachelorette party or any other duties related to being a bridesmaid.

Ultimately, she bows out citing work as being more critical. Of course, this the umpteenth time that Sharon will become Victoria’s sister in law, so it’s not altogether surprising she’s out of cares to give. However, Nikki knows it’s not just a case of Victoria being unenthused about yet another Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon wedding.

She hunts down Victoria and finds her asleep at her desk. Unfortunately, Victoria cannot reveal the truth for her doctor, so there’s nothing to help her guilt over J.T. She’s rapidly going downhill, and her mother struggles to figure out how to help her. It looks like Victoria is headed for a complete breakdown.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) faces up to the truth when Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) move into the Abbott Mansion and express their shock over Dina’s (Marla Adams) worsened condition. It seems the siblings who see Dina nearly daily didn’t realize how much their mother had deteriorated in recent weeks and months. It took somebody who hasn’t seen Dina in a while to point out the obvious truth — the Alzheimer’s is really affecting Dina’s memory and actions.

Will a mysterious stranger discover a secret that will push Victoria over the edge? Find out this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/ydnbdXWfXI — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 26, 2018

The biggest question is what will Jack, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland) decide to do to help their mother. So far, they’ve kept her at home and helped her live a typical life despite her condition, but with things changing so quickly, they may have to call in some more help.

Finally, Ashley and Kyle (Michael Mealor) plot against Billy. They’re determined to oust him as CEO of Jabot, and he’s made plenty of missteps. It’s just a matter of proving some of Billy’s misdeeds with company money. For instance, Kyle uncovered that Billy lost “Jaboat” in a poker game and then expensed it back to the company to get the yacht back. While that’s interesting to hear, Ashley wants more to bring down her brother. They can’t quite prove Billy’s shenanigans with “Jaboat.”

They contemplate various ways to entice Billy to spend recklessly again, and one of those ways is gambling, but Ashley has reservations about pulling him into his vice again.

Tune in to CBS or POP tomorrow to find out what happens next.