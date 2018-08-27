‘Big Brother 20’ Spoilers: The Week 9 Power Of Veto Ceremony Is Held, The Nominees Get Tense With One Another

The 'Big Brother 20' Power of Veto ceremony for Week 9 is over and the nominations are now set

The Week 9 Power of Veto ceremony has been held and Big Brother 20 spoilers from the live feeds reveal the results. The ceremony and upcoming eviction may be somewhat anticlimactic considering how things are shaping up, but it looks like there are still tense moments playing out in the house and the dynamic between the two nominees may get ugly.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Kaycee won the POV after HOH Amber nominated Faysal and Haleigh. Because Kaycee is tight with Amber and Tyler, Faysal and Haleigh knew it was highly unlikely that either of them would be coming off of the block. In fact, Fessy has seemingly resigned himself to being voted out Thursday night.

Big Brother Network confirms that Kaycee chose not to use her Power of Veto, so Faysal and Haleigh remain on the block. BB20 spoilers from Twitter via @BB_Updates detail that Haleigh was assured by Brett, and later by Angela, Sunday night that she is not the target for eviction and that she’s safe. However, she hasn’t shared everything she knows with Fessy and things seem to be getting tense between the two.

After the Veto ceremony, Haleigh and Faysal were talking and Big Brother spoilers suggest that things are getting complicated in this dynamic. She asked him if he was just giving up, and he said that he’s not campaigning. She said she wasn’t either, but that she was going to spend time with others in the house. Haleigh questioned why Fessy was mad at her, and he mentioned how they’re on the block together and she’s hanging out upstairs with the others.

So much for that alliance… ICYMI, watch the latest episode of #BB20 now: https://t.co/vKUzPNIdv8 pic.twitter.com/nUZRy6pKzp — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 27, 2018

Haleigh maintained that her hanging out with the others is just part of the game. As the conversation continued, she said that it stinks that they’re both nominated, but she doesn’t want them being nasty toward one another. Faysal said that the way she’s acting makes it seem like all she cares about is the game, and Haleigh said that’s not true. She noted that being with him has not been beneficial to her game, so obviously, she cares about him and not solely the game.

As the conversation wrapped up, Big Brother spoilers detail that Haleigh told Fessy that she’d let him pout for a couple more hours, then she wanted him out of the room and outside hanging out with the others. She said this was the last day they had together in the yard and it seems that she didn’t want him isolating himself and moping.

Barring something wild and crazy, Faysal will be evicted during Thursday night’s show. JC or Sam may work on trying to shift the votes, as they’d probably rather see Fessy stay than Haleigh. However, it seems unlikely that they could manage to be successful. Of course, there is a Battle Back competition on the way and Fessy will have a shot at getting back into the BB20 house right away.

Will Haleigh and Faysal manage to get along over these days leading up to the next eviction or will this situation be too much for their showmance to survive? Stay tuned for additional Big Brother 20 spoilers to emerge as the game continues through Week 9 to see how the votes shape up and where things head next.