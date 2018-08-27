NFL Trade Rumors: At Least A Dozen Teams Interested In Trading For Khalil Mack, Per NBC Sports

The Oakland Raiders may be making one of the biggest mistakes ever.

In just four seasons, Khalil Mack has turned into one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL, and the Oakland Raiders aren’t necessarily opposed to letting him go. The All-Pro defensive end is still holding out of camp and the regular season is very close to starting without him reporting to the team. Now, there are rumors that the Raiders may very well look to part ways with the defensive phenom if the price is right.

Should the Raiders end up definitely wanting to trade Mack away, there is certainly no shortage of teams interested in finding him a place on their roster.

According to Pro Football Talk, as many as a dozen teams are seeing what it would take to trade for Khalil Mack. Four of those teams are said to be “exploring the possibility very seriously,” and could look at trying to put together a trade package to acquire the young defensive end.

While none of the teams have been named, it is no surprise that the New York Jets have shown interest in trading for Mack. NY Post reports how they badly need a pass rusher on their defense and it wouldn’t hurt to get the player who is quite possibly the best pass rusher in the entire league.

Could the Detroit Lions also be in the mix?

Khalil Mack going to the LIONS? ????https://t.co/UEB0exZM61 — Bleacher Report (@BIeacherReporrt) August 27, 2018

Bleacher Report issued a report that a Metro Detroit limo driver picked up Raiders defensive end/linebacker Khalil Mack on Sunday night. According to that limo driver, Mack was set to have a meeting with Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn on Monday.

As of late Monday afternoon, there was no update on that situation, but anything is possible as of this point.

New-old Oakland Raiders head coach Jon said that the process with Khalil Mack has been a “grueling process” for both the player and the team. Mack has not received an offer from the Raiders since back in February, and that has brought about his extended holdout which may leak into the regular season.

For each regular season week he misses, Mack will forfeit $814,000, but right now, he doesn’t seem to care. At the same time, it doesn’t appear as if Gruden overly cares that his All-Pro defensive player is out either.

An uncomfortable truth for Raiders fans: Gruden doesn’t give a sh— about Khalil Mack.

Gruden: if he’s here, whatevs

Also Gruden: if he’s not here, whatevs. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) August 26, 2018

It may be needless to say, but per the Raiders, Khalil Mack is now on the trading block.

There are not many people out there who believe the Oakland Raiders should trade away Khalil Mack if they know what is good for them. Sports Illustrated even went as far as to say that trading him would be “insane,” and that is incredibly close to accurate.

Khalil Mack has made the Pro Bowl in three of his first seasons in the NFL and he has amassed 40.5 sacks in that short amount of time. The standout player is a huge force for any team and the Oakland Raiders may have the best defensive player in the entire league on their roster. Still, the two sides are in a holding pattern and the trade rumors have heated up as more and more teams are now interested in seeing if they can get Mack into their uniform.