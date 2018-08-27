Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Give Rare Interview About Their Relationship: ‘We Have Had Ups And Downs’

In their most recent interview, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are getting candid.

While they have taken a break from the spotlight over the past few years, there is one thing that they remain passionate about — their clothing labels. Instead of starring in major motion pictures or even television shows, the twins have instead immersed themselves into their thriving fashion businesses and recently got candid about their relationship as well as their businesses with WSJ Magazine.

In the tell-all interview, the sisters detail their relationship not only as sisters but also business partners. Ashley describes the relationship like a marriage.

“It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate… [our relationship is like] a marriage and a partnership. We have had ups and downs.”

Then, Mary-Kate chimes in, saying that the twins do “everything” together and it’s been that way since they came out of the womb. Ashley says that the girls are with each other so often that they can tell each other’s wants and needs.

“We’re together every day, probably from 9 a.m. till 12 at night, sometimes earlier… We definitely feel it [if they need each other]. And also, you know, we’re mirror twins, so we also kind of go like this [and balance out]. One’s really good, the other’s not so good, it’s kind of this balancing act,” she says.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen go as far as saying their life-long relationship is like “a marriage”: https://t.co/hPuKMtnffJ pic.twitter.com/o2w3sCx0rm — E! News Video (@ENewsVideo) August 27, 2018

But, the interview was not just about the sisters’ relationship, the girls also touched on their business and how their labels came to be. In 2006, the twins founded The Row after already having an understanding of the fashion game as they were constantly in fittings during their career in showbiz.

“Our whole lives we spent most of our time in fittings. Because we’re so petite, we had to cut clothes to our size,” Mary-Kate says.

The luxury brand is already very well-known and now the girls are dabbling in menswear as Mary-Kate says that she wanted to create something for her husband, Olivier Sarkozy. Ashley then explained that the girls did a lot of research, making sure that their men’s line would be flawless.

“We spent a year really figuring out the fit of the suit. Single-breasted, double-breasted, tuxedo. I think a men’s rise has gotten short and small. There’s something about a slightly higher rise that is quite sexy.”

But in the interview, the twins made it clear that their businesses have been a passion project and they never started the brand with the intention of being a major fashion brand.

“It’s not like one day we wake up and say, we’re going to grow this business, and we’re going to have a menswear collection. That’s not the way we look at it,” Mary-Kate dished.

In addition to The Row, the girls also have a number of other clothing lines including Elizabeth and James, Olsenboye, and StyleMint.