Mackenzie Standifer Shares Photo From ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 8, Slams MTV For Fake ‘Family Time’ Scene

Mackenzie Standifer was fired by MTV earlier this summer.

Mackenzie Standifer wasn’t welcomed back to Teen Mom OG Season 8 and she seems to be quite bitter about it.

In a recent post on Instagram, Standifer, the wife of former cast member Ryan Edwards, lashed out at MTV amid production on the new season by sharing a photo taken behind the scenes and claiming the taping was staged “family time.”

“‘Family time’ set up by MTV,” she wrote in the post’s caption, via an August 27 report from Us Weekly. “Faaakkkkkeeeeeeeeeee.”

In Standifer’s post, Edwards’ mother, Jen Edwards, was seen sitting at a table with a little boy, either Edwards’ 9-year-old son, Bentley, who he shares with Maci Bookout, or Standifer’s 4-year-old son Hudson, who she shares with her first husband, Zachary Stephens.

Surrounding the group were several MTV cameramen.

Although Us Weekly suspected the photo shared wasn’t current, that isn’t necessarily the case. After all, Season 8 is currently in production and it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for Standifer to walk in on production, especially considering it often occurs at her in-law’s home.

As fans well know, Edwards has been arrested numerous times over the past couple of years and continues to be accused of using drugs. That said, despite Edwards’ allegedly ongoing struggles with addiction, his wife is reportedly in complete denial as the former reality star “refuses to go to rehab.”

“[He] is happy to be out of jail,” the insider added. “Obviously, he was sober while he was in jail. Mackenzie is sticking with him.”

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer first confirmed they would not be seen on Teen Mom OG Season 8 last month after announcing their baby news at the end of Season 7. At the time, the couple accused MTV of firing them because they didn’t want to show Edwards in recovery. They also suggested Edwards’ ex, Maci Bookout, refused to continue to film if MTV didn’t fire them.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer told E! News. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

“They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing,” Edwards added. “Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV later this year.