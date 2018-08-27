It's moving day outside the $25 million West Village townhouse, which was sold in March amid #MeToo scandal.

A moving van was photographed outside the West Village townhouse that Harvey Weinstein and his estranged wife, Georgina Chapman, used to share. The six-level house has been home to Chapman and the Weinstein children exclusively since Weinstein was called out for sexual misconduct and left for a West Coast treatment facility.

The Daily Mail says that Georgina Chapman is moving out of the house that sold for $25 million in March (just after Chapman filed for divorce), and is moving to Westchester. As the one year anniversary of the New York Times article exposing Weinstein’s alleged misdeeds approaches, Chapman has continued to pursue a divorce, as well as custody of their two children. Over one hundred women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of crimes ranging from rape to sexual misconduct.

This morning, boxes and large crates were moved by a team of men outside of the West Village residence, which Weinstein bought after marrying Chapman in 2006. The home was purchased by an LLC, which is tied to a law firm in NYC, but there is no individual’s name tied to it. The LLC was formed in February of this year. The law firm is the same group which is restructuring the debt for The Weinstein Company.

Since the scandal hit in October, Georgina Chapman has been moving around with the children; first to Los Angeles, and then to London, which is where her parents still live.

Harvey Weinstein has been unloading properties on both coasts, including one home in Hollywood, another in the Hamptons, and several in Westport, Connecticut.

Reporter Jonathan Van Meter said that when Weinstein at least symbolically moved out in October, Chapman removed all evidence of him, at least in a decorating sense.

“All evidence of the original occupant would appear to have been scrubbed away – except for a large piece of art hanging in the hallway. At the bottom, it is signed, ‘For Harvey Weinstein.'”

Chapman explained to Van Meter that, after the Weinstein scandal hit, she made the decision that it was time to move out of the city.

“As soon as this happened, I had this crazy vision. I know what I need to do. I need to move to a farm upstate. My daughter loves riding, my son responds to animals. I need to build a farm.”

Friends say that Chapman had been bidding on properties in Westchester and was hoping to move before the school year started for the Weinstein children.