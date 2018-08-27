‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Jared Haibon Poses For Long-Awaited Pic With His Celebrity Twin, Ashton Kutcher

The ABC reality star finally meets his celebrity doppelganger face to face.

Bachelor in Paradise fans are seeing double. After a meet up that has been three years in the making, fans of the ABC reality show are finally getting a real side by side of franchise veteran Jared Haibon with his celebrity doppelganger, Ashton Kutcher.

The Bachelor in Paradise star posted a selfie that shows him standing alongside The Ranch actor and his wife, Mila Kunis. Haibon’s fiancé, fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti, was also in the pic, which was taken at the Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event over the weekend, according to E! News.

Haibon captioned the pic with a sweet note about his long-awaited meeting with Kutcher.

“In 2015, Ashton Kutcher tweeted a side by side photo of our faces. In 2017, he said he got into watching The Bachelor because a guy named Jared looked like him. In 2018, we met and bonded over marrying our best friends.”

The photo, which you can see below, doesn’t actually do the duo’s resemblance justice. Haibon is smiling in the snap, while Kutcher is more reserved and wearing a baseball cap. In fact, brunette beauties Iaconetti and Kunis look more like the doppelgangers in the pic, but the guys do have matching facial hair.

Bachelor fans have long been buzzing about Jared Haibon’s resemblance to Ashton Kutcher. In 2015, when Haibon and Iaconetti appeared on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, Kutcher tweeted a picture of himself standing next to a paused image of Haibon’s face on his TV.

“I’m trying to figure out why Mila is making me take this picture,” he wrote at the time, tagging Iaconetti and asking her who “this guy” is.

I'm trying to figure out why mila is making me take this picture @ashleyiaco who are you? And who is this guy? pic.twitter.com/0EC6J3n6Sj — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 1, 2015

Kutcher’s wife has been a fan of The Bachelor franchise for years. During a Reddit AMA, Kunis revealed that she is “addicted” to the ABC reality show, so when she saw Haibon, a reject from Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, she immediately noted his resemblance to her famous husband and made him pose for a photo next to Haibon’s TV still. Iaconetti, who wasn’t officially dating Haibon at the time, agreed he looks like a combination of Kutcher and singer Joe Jonas.

At the time, Haibon posted to Twitter to respond, “I can see the resemblance, but Ashton grows a much better beard.”

In 2017, Kutcher and Kunis appeared on an episode of Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette where they hosted a marriage-themed dating game. By that time, Kutcher was hooked. In 2017, he told Good Morning America that The Bachelor shows are his “guilty pleasure.”

And now, with the actual selfie of Haibon and Kutcher, the crossover has come full circle.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.