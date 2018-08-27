Pregnant Carrie Underwood Sweetly Pats Her Baby Bump On Stage With Keith Urban

Carrie couldn't stop smiling as she patted her bump in a sweet video.

Pregnant Carrie Underwood was sweetly cradling her baby bump as she hit the stage with fellow country superstar Keith Urban on August 24. As reported by PopCulture.com, Carrie was proudly showing off her baby bump as she hit the stage in Nashville to perform their duet and 2017 single “The Fighter” with Nicole Kidman’s husband.

A new video from the event posted to YouTube shows Underwood, who was putting her growing bump on display in a black T-Shirt, black jacket, and blue jeans, sweetly patting and rubbing her middle after receiving a hug from Keith.

The clip shows the twosome on stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena as part of Urban’s “Graffiti U Tour” before the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer sweetly walked in to embrace his fellow country superstar. The twosome then shared a joke, after which a laughing Carrie sweetly placed her hand on her bump as she smiled from ear to ear.

Underwood’s appearance on stage marked her first time performing for such a large audience since she officially confirmed that she’s pregnant for the second time earlier this month after first debuting her growing bump at the Grand Ole Opry earlier this month.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the country superstar confirmed that she and husband Mike Fisher would become parents again in a video shared across social media in which she also announced her 2019 “Cry Pretty Tour 360.”

Taking to Instagram after her performance, Carrie praised the audience who witnessed the twosome performing the fun and energetic duet live in Music City where both stars call home.

“Will it ever suck getting to sing with @keithurban??? No. The answer is no,” the pregnant singer captioned a video of herself and Keith on stage together.

@ opry ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 10, 2018 at 8:41pm PDT

“Such an incredible and LOUD crowd at the @bridgestonearenaofficial tonight!!!” the soon to be mom of two continued. “I know you guys all had a blast! Thanks for having me up there with ya’ KU!”

The sweet performance came shortly after Inquisitr reported that Carrie shut down speculation she was hinting that she’s expecting a baby girl after she wore a metallic pink jacket in the video announcing the exciting news to the world.

After many fans claimed that her clothing choice was a hint at the baby’s gender, Underwood denied knowing if she’s having a little baby girl or a baby boy just yet while speaking to Tennessean mere days after officially announcing her exciting news.

“I don’t know what it is,” the “Cry Pretty” singer said when asked if her pink jacket was a subtle nod at being pregnant with a baby girl.

“You’ve got a 50 percent chance you’re correct,” Underwood, whose latest album, titled Cry Pretty, is set for release on September 14, then added. “I have no idea.”

Carrie’s already been pretty open about her second pregnancy so far. Inquisitr shared that she even revealed how her 3-year-old son Isaiah reacted to the news that he was about to become a big brother earlier this month.