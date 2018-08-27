Kim Kardashian’s Alien Implants Are Synced With Her Heartbeat

Kardashian is taking part in Simon Huck's A. Human, an art experience that features celebrities in dramatic fashion.

Kim Kardashian West startled fans on Monday with a shocking implant, TMZ reports. Kim posted a dramatic video on Instagram with a surprising new addition to her neckline, what seems to be a necklace implant that glows when she turns the lights out.

But fans need not be alarmed at the surprising plastic surgery. The truth is this work was only temporary, part of an art experience by Kim’s friend and artist, Simon Huck, who fans may remember from episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Huck made the piece for Kim as part of his A. Human experience, which will be opening at 48 Mercer Street in New York City on September 5.

Kim wasn’t the only celebrity getting in on the act. Queer Eye‘s Tan France and supermodel Andreja Pejic also had pieces made as part of Huck’s promotion.

The exhibit will be exploring the concept of body modification, looking toward a future world where these sorts of things are as normal as changing your outfit for a night out. That may seem scary to some, but that is not Huck’s intent, as he looks to portray this as it may be seen in the future, positive, as he told Vogue.

“When you think of the future, you think dark, dystopian—there are all these images that come to mind,” Huck said. “I didn’t want to create a utopian world, but I definitely wanted to create a world that was optimistic or, at the bare minimum, neutral. We wanted to use the future of fashion and the future of self-expression as a way to look at the future. That is how the ethos of A. Human formed.”

While the project is the brainchild of Huck, he hasn’t been doing this alone. Nicola Formichetti, Lady Gaga’s former creative director, pitched in some of his talents for some of the works.

“I like pushing the boundaries of what can be considered fashion and finding the edge of self-expression,” said Formichetti. “My inspiration was a lot of imagery drawn from sci-fi and fantasy drawings of things that aren’t quite human. Aliens and robots are disquieting because they look humanoid but the details and proportions are different.”

With 478,000 followers on Instagram, Huck is certainly creating an experience that is highly shareable, but like any art, there’s more to it than just pretty pictures. Huck’s experience explores what the future could be like, a world where the Kardashians of the future add temporary implants to enhance their look.

Even the opening date, one day before the start of New York Fashion Week, is carefully chosen by Huck to suggest a world where these body modifications are simply just another part of the fashion industry. While it may be some time before we see models regularly walking down the catwalk in these sorts of implants, Kim and Huck gave an exciting glimpse of the future of fashion in the video and fans will be able to experience these implants for themselves when they visit the A. Human exhibit, styled like a Fashion Week pop-up store complete with fitting rooms.

A. Human will be a month-long experience at 48 Mercer Street, admission is $40.