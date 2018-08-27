A Bride’s Family & Friends Didn’t Give Her The $60,000 She Wanted For Her Wedding, So She Cut Them All Off

'Only eight people replied and sent us the check. We were f***ing livid.'

For some reason, a wedding can sometimes bring out the worst symptoms of entitlement in some people – after all, there’s a reason the word “Bridezilla” has entered the English language. But one bride appears to have set the standard for Bridezilla-dom so high that it stretches the standards of believability. It’s a tale that involves psychics, Caribbean islands, social media, and a degree of entitlement that almost puts “Affluenza Teen” Ethan Couch’s story to shame.

“How could we have OUR wedding that WE dreamed of without proper funding?”

As Elle reports, there’s a Facebook group for wedding shaming – yes, that’s a thing. And a contributor to that group shared a series of screenshots from a Bridezilla whose entitlement, misplaced rage, and fundamental understanding of propriety takes the cake.

Twitter user @0lspicykeychain shared the tale of how he or she got caught up in the wedding drama.

The unnamed bride starts her screed by promising that she was going to delete all of her social media accounts one hour after posting her tale of woe, after which she was going to go backpacking in South America for two months to clear her head.

It seems that she and her unnamed partner fell in love as teenagers and had a child together. Because of that, they decided that they were entitled to a dream wedding in Aruba – and their psychic agreed. Unfortunately, they had only saved up $15,000 for the big day. No problem: They would just ask all of their family and friends to contribute $1,500.

“I mean seriously people, what is $1,000? What is $1,500?”

MasterPhoto / Shutterstock

Much to Bridezilla’s anger and horror, only eight people R.S.V.P.’d with an appropriately-sized check. She was “f***ing livid,” as was her groom. So they turned to GoFundMe, raising only $250 in the process.

Things went even further downhill when the groom had the gall, the nerve, the audacity, the chutzpa to suggest a wedding in Vegas.

“He wanted those cheap, raggedy, whore like Vegas weddings. I mean WHAT the f**k? Was he out of his mind?”

Apparently, Bridezilla learned that she and her man weren’t on the same page about the future after he failed to share in her goal to have the dream Aruba wedding. They yelled. They fought. They broke up.

The woman concludes her rant by promising to cut out everybody in her life who failed to give her her dream.

“Friendly reminder to you c***s. Don’t think you own me. I am cutting all of you snakes off.”

She then promised to return from her soul-searching, start new social media accounts, and re-friend everyone whom she believes is worthy of the honor.

Of course, it bears noting that the whole thing could have been made up, and we’ve all been bamboozled by a well-crafted bit of role-play. But we’re going to assume that the whole thing is true, which means that future Bridezillas will have an extremely high bar to clear. Doubtless, someone will come through soon.