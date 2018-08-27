‘DWTS’s’ Peta Murgatroyd Teases Another Baby With Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Peta's opening up about having another baby with Maks.

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is teasing her big plans for another baby with her husband and fellow dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star teased when fans can expect to see her and her fellow DWTS pro welcoming another baby into the world.

Peta, who gave birth to the couple’s first child back in January 2017, revealed to the outlet that she and Maksim are planning to give their 1-year-old son Shai a sibling – and they could be welcoming another baby into the world sooner rather than later.

Teasing when fans can expect her to announce that she’s pregnant for the second time, she revealed to the site, “maybe in the next six months,” adding that she believes “that would be a healthy, good time for us.”

And it sounds as though Chmerkovskiy is already thinking far ahead, as he teased during the interview that he’s already “thinking about baby No. 3 and No. 4!” as the couple opened up about more children.

But while she and Maksim aren’t quite at four babies just yet, the star confirmed that she’s definitely looking to have a household with plenty of kids in the not too distant future.

“I’ve always wanted to have a big family,” Peta said, noting that she came from a smaller family and loves that the Chemerkovskiys – including Maksim’s brother and fellow DWTS dancer Val Chemerkovskiy – are a very big, close family.

“I came from a pretty small one that was scattered all over the world,” she said of her family life, “so to come into a Russian household like this one – I sort of just claimed about 50 family members, so it’s great.”

The latest family and baby talk from Peta and Maksim comes shortly after Inquisitr reported that the dancer shared the most adorable photo with her 1-year-old son on her Instagram account as she got ready to head out to a dance event.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

The adorable snap showed Murgatroyd posing with little Shai, who had his long hair tied up into a ponytail while smiling for the camera.

“My favorite time with my favorite little human,” she captioned the impossibly sweet mother/daughter snap.

Just last week, Murgatroyd gave fans another glimpse into her happy home life with her husband Maksim and son Shai as she shared a clip of her baby boy getting on a scooter on Instagram.

The sweet family video Murgatroyd shared showed her shirtless husband helping his son onto the toy before he then instantly started scooting across the floor.

“This made our morning,” Peta captioned the adorable clip, adding a scooter emoji to her post, before joking that “he did it all for @katemccord of course” with a blue heart emoji.