Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Flirty On Instagram, Per ‘Life & Style’

Kourtney Kardashian is newly single, and may be ready to mingle. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, split earlier this month, and she’s seemingly already got some famous admirers.

According to an August 27 report by Life & Style Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian recently posted a photo of herself during a bike ride on vacation in Cabo. The mother of three donned denim shorts and a neon pink triangle bikini top with a see-through off-the-shoulder crop top over it.

Kardashian completed the look with earrings and trendy sunglasses. She also wore her hair up in a classic ponytail. Kourtney also showed off her long, tan legs, and captioned the snapshot, “wanna [ride]?” using the bike emoji instead of the word ride. Not long after, Travis Barker commented on the photo with a bike emoji of his own, followed by the cloud of smoke emoji, seemingly hinting that he would quickly get to her for a ride if he could.

“OK, when are y’all going to date?” one social media user said. “Your kids already do playdates! You two might as well date, too!” another fan added.

The flirty Instagram comment comes just a few months after Radar Online reported that Travis Barker has a big crush on Kourtney Kardashian, and would love to date her.

“Travis lives a couple of blocks from Kourt in the same gated community in Calabasas and their kids play together,” a source previously told the outlet. “He’s always had a bit of a thing for her,” the insider added, revealing that the Blink 182 drummer “would love to ask her out,” and that he “missed his chance” after Kourtney broke up with Scott Disick and soon began dating Younes Bendjima. However, now that Kourtney is single again, Travis may try to win her over.

wanna ???? ? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 26, 2018 at 1:29pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Travis Barker may have some competition when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian’s heart. Recently, TMZ cameras caught up with rapper Jeezy, who said that Kourtney was the hottest of the Kardashian sisters, and that he would love for her to call him so that they could hang out.

“I heard she’s single. Tell her to get at me. Tell her she need a real one,” Jeezy stated. When he was asked about making Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, mad, he replied, “I ain’t worried about no Scott. He better be worried about me though. Kourtney, call me.”

Fans are interested to see if Kourtney Kardashian will start dating again soon, or if she will need more time following her split with Younes Bendjima.