Children’s Advil Recalled By Pfizer

Recall affects specific lot due to packaging problems.

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare has recalled a specific lot of its Children’s Advil due to dosage mislabeling.

According to a USA Today report, the company voluntarily recalled one lot of its Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum flavor because of mislabeling concerns.

The problem is with the packaging. The dosage cup is labeled in teaspoons. However, the directions give dosage details in milliliters. The discrepancy could lead to a potential overdose. Symptoms of an overdose of ibuprofen include dizziness, nausea, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision, and vomiting. Anybody who uses the product and experiences these symptoms should call their doctor.

The recalled product is Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4 fluid ounces bottle with a GTIN number of 3-0573-0207-30-0 and a lot number of R51129. The medication’s expiration date is 11/20.

People who have this product at home should return the medication to the store where they purchased it and ask for a full refund. Any person who has any additional questions or concerns about the Children’s Advil recall can get in touch with Pfizer via its Consumer Healthcare’s Information line at 800-882-3845.

Over the past few weeks, several different medications have been recalled. Most recently, Inquisitr reported that King Bio recalled several of its children’s drugs as well. The reason is due to possible microbial contamination that could lead to a potentially life-threatening illness. In that recall, King Bio has had no reports of illness or injury but continued with the recall after learning of the possibility of contamination.

RECALL: Pfizer Consumer Healthcare says they are voluntarily recalling a single lot of Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum flavor. https://t.co/D59ggeE5xQ — News 9 (@NEWS9) August 27, 2018

King Bio’s statement said, “Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life-threatening to certain individuals.”

The company’s medications treat childhood illnesses including colds, flu, nosebleeds, earaches, and upset stomach. The medications were sold across the United States.

Children’s Advil is typically used to treat fever or pain in children under the age of 12. While all these recalls of children’s medication can be scary, it is important to discuss such possibilities with a pediatrician. Parents can also keep up to date with recall lists from the U.S. Food And Drug Administration to ensure that medications they have in their medicine cabinets have not been recalled for one reason or another.

When in doubt, parents can check the FDA’s website or another responsible news outlet to ensure the medication is okay before providing their children with a dose.