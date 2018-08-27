Here’s The Long List Of Donald Trump Scandals Republicans Fear They Can No Longer Cover Up After Midterm Vote

Republicans have reportedly made a spreadsheet list of the numerous scandals that they expect Democrats to investigate if, as expected, they retake the House in the November midterms.

The list is a lengthy one, and it has already “churned Republican stomachs,” according to Axios reporter Jonathan Swan who broke the story. Adding to the Republicans’ fear, the site reports, is the fact that the list is not mere speculation on the Republicans’ part but instead “catalogs requests Democrats have already made,” Swan wrote.

The spreadsheet reportedly lists upwards of 100 potential scandals that have drawn the attention of Democrats, who have requested that congressional investigations into the various allegations be opened — but with Republicans controlling the House and Senate, Democrat efforts to investigate the Trump scandals have largely been thwarted.

Lawyers close to the White House have said that Trump and his administration are “nowhere near prepared for the investigatory onslaught that awaits them” if Democrats regain control of a least one go the two houses of Congress, according to an account in Rolling Stone magazine. The tidal wave of investigations would rank “among the greatest threats” to Trump, the lawyers said.

Whether national security issues have been discussed in the unsecured setting of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort (seen above) is among the many allegations Democrats will investigate. Evan Vucci / AP Images

While the entire list has not yet been revealed, Axios listed 18 of the topics and allegations that will likely be subject to investigation if Democrats win a majority in the House or Senate or both. Here’s the partial list.

• Trump’s tax returns, what’s in them and why Trump refuses to release them.

• Trump businesses — has Trump violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause?

• The Trump-Russia connection — what went on behind the scenes at Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki last month?

• Hush money payments to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

• Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey and whether it was an attempt to obstruct the Russian probe.

• The en masse firing of U.S. attorneys.

• The military transgender ban announced by Trump.

• Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and whether his personal business violates ethics rules.

• The reportedly insecure email use by White House staff.

• Perks and travel costs run up by cabinet members at taxpayer expense.

• Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where classified information has been reportedly discussed openly.

• The ethics of Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

• Environmental Protection Agency board members who have been fired for unclear reasons.

• Trump’s Muslim travel ban.

• The administration’s policy of taking children away from their families at the border.

• Trump’s inadequate response to the hurricane in Puerto Rico.

• Attempts by Russians to tamper with and hack U.S. elections.

• The security clearances of White House staff.

“It’s natural, normal, and almost certainly inevitable for Congress to go softer on a same-party president than they would on an opposite-party president,” wrote Matthew Yglesias of Vox.com in a report on the Republican spreadsheet. “But the sheer length and gravity of this list is an indictment of congressional Republicans’ total abdication of their responsibilities to the country.”