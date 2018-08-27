‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson Wants Her Co-Stars To Stay Out Of Her Marriage To Husband Shane

Emily Simpson is done with the drama surrounding her marriage.

Emily Simpson’s marriage to husband Shane Simpson was a hot topic throughout last week’s episode of the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and she wasn’t happy about it.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of the show, shared by the Decider on August 27, Simpson meets with her fellow new cast member, Gina Kirschenheiter, to discuss what is being talked about behind Simpson’s back in regard to her marriage.

After hearing that Shannon Beador has been talking about her marriage to Shane and comparing his habits to those of her estranged husband David, Simpson tells Kirschenheiter, “I don’t appreciate people having opinions on my marriage when they don’t know my marriage.”

Simpson continued to discuss the matter in her cast confessional, admitting that she found Beador’s comments about her relationship with Shane extremely offensive.

“I’m pissed. How can I take that comment any other way than derogatory?” she asked. “You don’t have any evidence. You are talking out of your mouth and I think it is offensive.”

According to Kirschenheiter, Beador admitted after making her statements that she was putting her own personal experiences onto Simpson’s relationship but Simpson still wasn’t happy and as the conversation continued, she told Kirschenheiter that no one needs to be concerned for her.

Although Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter had some tension between them after Shane kicked Kirschenheiter out of their home following a game night weeks prior, Kirschenheiter tells Simpson that the issue isn’t between herself and Simpson. Instead, it is between Simpson and their co-stars.

“I think this is an issue between you asking these other ladies to please stop talking about your husband,” Kirschenheiter explains.

“Yeah, I know, I’m done with it,” Simpson responds. “Seriously… I’m done with it. You don’t know him.”

During last week’s show, Kirschenheiter spoke about being thrown out of Simpson’s home but didn’t seem nearly as concerned about the issue as her gossiping co-stars. In fact, rather than chat about Simpson’s husband behind her back, Kirschenheiter quickly met with Simpson to hash things over with her face-to-face. Meanwhile, Simpson’s other co-stars continued to speak of the potential issues in her marriage and the potential issues plaguing her husband, Shane, which Simpson denies.

To see more of Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.