‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Shows Off Fit Figure In Skimpy Purple Bikini

Summer may be cooling down, but Teresa Giudice’s bikini game is definitely not.

As the mother of four has been getting into incredible shape this summer, it’s no secret that she has been wanting to show that all of her long hours at the gym have been paying off with her Instagram followers. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to her popular Instagram page today to share yet another bikini-clad photo with her adoring followers.

In the photo, Teresa and her youngest daughter, Audriana Giudice, stand in the gorgeous, sparkling blue waters of the Caribbean. Teresa tagged the photo at The Cove in Atlantis, Bahamas, and the mother/daughter combo appear to be having a wonderful getaway.

Teresa puts her arm around her daughter as her toned bikini body is fully on display. The 46-year-old looks incredible in a shimmery purple bikini that leaves little to the imagination. Giudice wears her ombre locks down and straight while also rocking a face full of makeup as well as hoop earrings and a number of bracelets on her wrist.

Audriana, on the other hand, looks as cute as can be in a multi-colored swimsuit while she also appears to be wearing a pair of hoop earrings for the beachside look. The youngster looks like she just took a dip in the water as her locks are wet and slicked back.

Fans of Giudice have really liked the photo and thus far, it’s earned the reality star over 2,600 likes as well as countless comments within just an hour of being posted.

“You look amazing.”

“Was there last week place is awesome take the kids to the magic show it’s great,” another fan wrote.

“Your girls sure do have the signature hand on hip pose down,” one more commented.

And it’s nice to see the family enjoying vacation as Teresa’s jailed husband, Joe Giudice, lost his bid to stop deportation hearings. As the Inquisitr shared last week, “Joe Giudice and his lawyers attempted to mount a case to get the deportation matter dropped so he can stay in the United States after he serves his prison sentence but that didn’t work as planned.”

Now, Homeland Security is going full speed ahead with the deportation process.

“Homeland Security claimed the star did not provide ‘enough evidence’ to prove he should remain in the country with his famous wife and four daughters.”

To make matters even worse, Teresa was reportedly not even at the proceedings. According to a source, Teresa can’t take the “stress” of being there and also doesn’t think that it will do any good if she is anyway.

Joe’s next court hearing is scheduled for September 5.