Jon Gosselin Shares Solo Shot Of Daughter Hannah As She Goes Back To School Apart From Siblings

School is going to be a little different for the Gosselin clan this year.

Turns out that Hannah Gosselin is going to be living with her father full-time and away from her siblings. According to People, Jon broke the news to his fans on his Instagram live feed last week, telling fans that Hannah had chose to live with him instead of with her mother and brothers and sisters.

And now that the school year is back in full-swing, Jon shared a photo of Hannah on her first day of school. In the post from earlier today, a smiling Hannah stands at the front door of Jon’s home as she is casually dressed in a pair of light denim jeans and a yellow and white striped shirt.

The 14-year-old wears a few scrunchies on her wrist as well as a few gold necklaces as accessories. To complete her day back look, the reality star sports a pair of black and white checkered shoes as she wears her long, dark locks down and straight.

Jon was clearly proud of his daughter as fans can see by the caption in the image.

“Congrats Hannah on your first day of school, proud of you. I admire your bravery starting fresh!!! I Love you very much and we have worked really hard to get here.”

“Dedication has really paid off. I’m so happy you integrated yourself into the community, you made friends all summer and now you will grow and graduate with them,” he wrote. “I’m honored to be your father!!! Love you, Dad #newbeginnings”

Fans of Gosselin loved to see the sweet post of Hannah on his Instagram page and gave the snapshot a lot of love with over 8,000 likes as well as 300 plus comments. Many fans wished Hannah good luck at her first day of school while countless others wondered where the rest of the Gosselin clan was.

“She’s adorable! Hope she has a great first day!”

“Yay!!!! So happy for both of you and especially her. Love the shoes kiddo,” another wrote.

“Jon and Hannah. I’m so happy for the both of you. Best wishes on a great school year! Make awesome memories,” one more chimed in.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Kate Gosselin posted a photo of six of her eight children on the steps of her home on what Kate told fans was their first day of school. In the photo was Kate’s eldest twin daughters, Mady and Cara, as well as four of her sextuplets—Alexis, Leah, Joel, and Aaden. But, missing from the photo was Hannah and Collin.

While Hannah is living with her father, Collin Gosselin does not currently live at home as he attends a program for children with special needs.

Daughters Mady and Cara will go to college next Fall.