John Goodman Says Roseanne Will Likely Be Dead In Spin-Off Series, ‘The Conners’

John Goodman is opening up about the cancellation of Roseanne. The actor is revealing his feelings following the show’s shocking and sudden cancellation, as well as what he believes will happen during the new spin-off series, The Conners.

According to an August 27 report by Us Weekly Magazine, John Goodman says he was completely saddened and depressed when Roseanne was canceled. As many fans will remember, the hit show’s revival was axed by ABC after only one season after the star, Roseanne Barr, made racist comments towards former Obama aid, Valerie Jarrett, via Twitter.

“I was brokenhearted, but I thought, ‘OK, it’s just show business, I’m going to let it go,’ but I went through a period, about a month, where I was very depressed. I’m a depressive anyway, so any excuse that I can get to lower myself, I will. But that had a great deal to do with it, more than I wanted to admit.”

When asked about his reaction to Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets, he admitted that he was stunned by his longtime co-star’s words, but defended her against the allegations of being a racist.

“I was surprised. I’ll put it this way, I was surprised at the response. And that’s probably all I should say about it. I know, I know, for a fact that she’s not a racist,” John Goodman stated.

Snuggle up this weekend and binge season 10 of #Roseanne! You know you weren't going to be productive, anyway. pic.twitter.com/llT142nHuq — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) May 27, 2018

As for the future of the show, the remaining Roseanne cast members have been slated to carrying on their characters in a new spin-off. However, Goodman says he’s still unclear about how the show will go on without Barr.

“It’s an unknown. I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

Meanwhile, John Goodman said that after Roseanne Barr signed off her rights to the show and the characters, he sent her an email thanking her for making such a bold move.

“She had to sign a paper saying that she relinquished all her rights to the show so that we could go on. I sent her an email and thanked her for that. I did not hear anything back, but she was going through hell at the time. And she’s still going through hell,” the actor admitted.

John Goodman, along with the rest of the cast, minus Barr, will return for The Conners, which will continue the story of the beloved TV family this fall on ABC. The show is set to premiere on the network in October.