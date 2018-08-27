In The Wake Of Lane, Hawaii Could Face Another Tropical Storm

Just days after the islands were lashed by heavy rains from Hurricane Lane, Hawaii could be facing the wrath of another tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Miriam has formed approximately 2,000 miles east of the Hawaiian islands, according to CBS News. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have warned that Miriam could veer west towards the state. The current speed with which the storm is moving is 15 mph, and it is expected to maintain that course for the next few days.

At present, the storm is maintaining a wind speed of approximately 60 mph, but experts are predicting it will become a hurricane by late Monday or early Tuesday. At this stage, there are no official warnings in effect.

Hurricane Lane, which was temporarily a Category 5 storm but later downgraded to a tropical storm as it neared Hawaii, resulted in over more than 4 feet of rain falling on the Big Island between Wednesday and early Sunday morning. Although the impact was severely diminished by Lane weakening the closer it got to land, it still brought significant damage, with plenty of flooding on the Big Island. Small streams also temporarily became raging rivers on the island.

Hawaii was hit with near-record levels of rain throughout, second in the state only to the levels that fell during Hurricane Hiki in 1950. Hurricane Harvey in 2017 brought the highest ever rainfall in the U.S., dumping a total of over 60 inches of rain on Nederland, Texas, according to Star Advertiser.

A man walks next to a home damaged by flooding on the Big Island, after Hurricane Lane, on August 25, 2018 in Hilo, Hawaii. Mario Tama / Getty Images

The whole of Hawaii was on a flash-flood watch for the duration of Lane, and schools across the state were shut on Thursday and Friday in anticipation of the storm, the Inquisitr previously reported.

The east side of the Big Island was lashed with torrential rain, which caused flooding and landslides, and resulted in a number of road closures over the weekend. Some areas had to be evacuated, and around 40 people needed to be rescued from homes around the island. Fortunately, no one lost their lives during the storm.

Rain also hit Kilauea Volcano, which erupted back in May and spewed lava for weeks on end. As reported by Forbes, The water hitting the still hot lava resulted in a “rare steam white-out” on the Big Island as the water began to boil.

Parts of Maui also experienced flash-floods, and transmission lines were downed in the west of the island due to the high winds.