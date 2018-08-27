Texas Man Reportedly Shot At Several Drivers Because He Believes Women Shouldn’t Drive

A Texas man allegedly hates female drivers so much, he decided to start shooting them at random, according to local police.

Texas police have linked Nicholas Dagostino to two separate shootings in which women said they were shot in the arm, the Star-Telegram has reported. Both incidents happened in broad daylight, within a few miles of each other in the Katy area of Harris County, west of Houston. Dagostino told police he has shot at female drivers about five times.

In analyses of his social media pages, police have said his online ramblings indicate that Dagostino “holds a very dim view of women,” believes female drivers are “incompetent,” and that their sole purpose “is to give birth to male children,” according to the Star-Telegram, citing court documents.

Citing Harris County Jail records, the Star-Telegraph reported that Dagostino, 29, was arrested Thursday after being released on bond three days earlier in connection with the July attack on a 39-year-old woman as she drove down Mason Road in Katy.

Dagostino has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the two recent cases. In the first incident that took place in March, he claimed he shot at the woman next to him in self defense after she swerved dangerously in front of him. But now that he has been hit with a second charge in a similar case, police say the pattern is becoming more clear.

His defense attorney, Kenneth Mingledorff, said that statements police made about Dagostino’s hatred against women are based on unfair assumptions and that they shouldn’t be allowed in a court of law.

“There’s a lot being said. Nobody knows that for a fact,” Mingledorff said Saturday, according to The Independent. “I’ve seen no evidence of that at all. A lot of assumptions are being made, and we’ll work through all that.”

The lawyer also said his client suffers from mental health illnesses but didn’t elaborate further.

The most recent shooting happened on July 10 when the woman said she was pulling into a car wash in Katy. She told police she heard a noise and saw that the window on her side was cracked. She assumed it had been hit by a rock, but she later saw blood dripping down her arm, according to The Independent report.

In the March 7 shooting, Dagostino allegedly shot a woman as she pulled out of a gas station also in the Katy area. The woman, according to the report, heard a loud noise but didn’t immediately realize she’d been shot. Through surveillance footage, authorities were able to identify a green Ford Explorer, possibly a 1996 to 2000 model, next to the woman’s car when she was shot. They later traced it back to Dagostino, who lives nearby.

“We’re very sorry for the people involved,” Mingledorff said of the women. “[Dagostino’s] family wants them to know that they’re concerned about them and we’re going to do what we can to make sure that this never happens again.”