‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, August 27: Lily Reveals Her Terror

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, August 27 brings a full confession, more dirt digging, and extreme terror as Genoa City braces for the worst.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) showed up at Crimson Lights and chatted with Sharon (Sharon Case). When Abby (Melissa Ordway) showed up, he asked her for his brother Arturo’s (Jason Canela) phone number and stated he wanted to patch things up with his family member. Abby refused. Then, Rey asked where his sister lived, and again, he got the same answer from loyal Abby — nothing.

Instead, Abby asked Rey to tell her about himself, and he obliged. He said he works in financial services and that their family had a crazy time growing up. Because they grew up with a single mom, Rey revealed he became the man of the house early on. When he asked what Abby saw in Arturo, she said, “A lot, so watch your step.”

After that, he moved the conversation to Abby’s brother and father and ultimately steered the conversation to J.T. because Nick (Joshua Morrow) pretended to be J.T. to bring Victor (Eric Braeden) down. She told Rey that J.T. didn’t hack the Newman server and that she’s not worried about him. Later, Rey wrote down the details.

Meanwhile, on the patio, Sharon and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) discussed Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) sudden disappearance. Mariah told her mom that she was worried since Tessa isn’t returning calls or texts after their phone call abruptly cut off. Sharon offered another explanation, though, and suggested that Tessa quietly left because it was easier than confronting the situation. That idea upset Mariah. If that’s the truth, the Mariah declared she’s through with love.

Behind the counter, Rey ended up taking off his wet t-shirt when he helped Sharon fix a leak. He told her that he and his wife are on a break.

Billy (Jason Thompson) received quite the welcome when he arrived home from Philadelphia. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) demanded to know what has been going on between him and Summer (Hunter King). At first, he tried to act like it was nothing, but when Phyllis pushed, Billy ended up telling Phyllis everything about her daughter’s extremely inappropriate behavior. He cannot believe that Summer had a plan to follow him to Philly and seduce him at the conference.

When he found out that Phyllis lured Summer to “Jaboat” and she’s cruising in circles with no wi-fi, he told Phyllis to leave her out there to stew for a bit. After a brief disagreement where Billy stated he didn’t deserve Phyllis, they had makeup sex, and then made plans for their future. Billy had an idea and a place for them to move the next day.

Finally, at the Club, Lily (Christel Khalil) found her twins looking into details about women’s prisons. While Lily kept up a brave front for her children, inside, she was terrified she wouldn’t make it in prison.