Mark Consuelos Shares Bikini-Clad Throwback Of Kelly Ripa: ‘Married Above My Station’

The adorable love story between Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa is never ending.

As fans of the famous couple know, it’s rather common for the pair to take to their highly-followed social media pages to gush over each other both with throwback photos and with current photos. Today was certainly no exception as Consuelos shared a throwback image of himself and his wife.

In the black and white snapshot, Ripa and Consuelos appear together on a boat. Consuelos can be seen in back of his wife, sporting a t-shirt and a pair of swim trunks as he looks off into the distance. Ripa, on the other hand, appears front and center in the image, showing off her amazing figure in a skimpy black bikini that leaves very little to the imagination, showing off her toned abs and fit legs.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host wears her short blonde locks down and straight as she also rocks a pair of oversized glasses. In just a short time of being posted, the photo has earned Consuelos a lot of attention with over 42,000 likes in addition to 160 plus comments.

Many fans were quick to comment on the gorgeous scenery of the image while countless other fans couldn’t help but gush over what an amazing relationship Ripa and Consuelos appear to have.

“This picture of you both are so beautiful! The love you both have for each other is so powerful!”

“I seriously thought this was JFK and Jackie at first glance! Very glam,” another fan wrote.

“Stunning!! Absolutely beautiful. I love how you two are so sweet, loving and caring about each other! It’s so refreshing,” another gushed.

And though it may be hard to believe, Ripa recently shared that she and the Riverdale star once broke up before getting back together rather quickly. According to Good Houskeeping, Ripa said in an interview that the couple called it quits just days before saying “I do.”

“We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped. Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married.”

“[Mark] popped the question the day before we got married, but that day, that very day that we got back together, we were at a taping of Regis and Kathie Lee. It was their Mother’s Day special. They were pre-taping it, and one of the dreams of one of the mothers was to meet Mark and me. We were her favorite characters on All My Children,” Ripa recalled.

Now, Ripa and Consuelos are proud parents to three children and have already been married for an impressive 22 years! Talk about a sweet love story.