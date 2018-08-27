Hilary Duff’s Son Luca Is ‘On The Fence’ About The Arrival Of His New Baby Sister

Actress Hilary Duff is excited to welcome baby number two but her 6-year-old son Luca is still a bit unsure about the new bundle of joy, reports E! News.

A couple of months ago, the Younger actress posted on Instagram that she was pregnant with a baby girl. In the sweet photo she posted with beau Matthew Koma, she is cuddled up to him in a bar with her baby bump clearly visible against a form-fitting dress. The caption read, “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!,” followed by emojis of a pregnant woman, baby, and pink bow.

Duff’s son Luca is still warming up to the idea of having a baby sister. She spoke to Today’s Dylan Dreyer on Monday.

“He’s on the fence, but I think that everything will be fine when she arrives.”

She also admitted that she’s ready for the school year to start up again and that she’s looking forward to her baby girl’s arrival.

“Everything is good. I’m ready for school to start I think like every other mom. I’m looking for a little more structure right now…In this late stage, you’re tired of running around and stuff, but we’re ready. I’m so excited.”

The star has been open about her challenging second pregnancy. In an Instagram post back in July she wrote, “The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special.”

She ended the caption with a very inspiring message to all moms — “Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS.”

In another Instagram post back in the beginning of August, Duff sits on a poolside chair with Luca. She’s wearing a modest black bikini that reveals her growing belly and a pair of sunglasses. Luca is holding a cell phone and has a grumpy expression on his face. Although Luca may not be over the moon about his baby sister, Duff’s fans are thrilled for her. Fans have commented on all of her pregnancy posts that they are happy that she is going to be a mom of two and have flooded her comment sections with congratulatory messages.

One fan wrote, “Awe, this is what dreams are made of.”