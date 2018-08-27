‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of September 3: Hope Rushes To Hospital, Bill’s Unexpected Ally

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 3 reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) may face her worst nightmare yet as she rushes to the hospital. The TV Watercooler also indicates that Bill could have a new ally, other than his henchman Justin (Aaron D. Spears), who may come to his aid. Bill is stuck between a rock and a hard place, and he will turn to someone who may be able to talk to Katie (Heather Tom) on his behalf.

Katie (Heather Tom) has not given up on the idea that she could have sole custody of Will. Ever since Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) told her that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) confirmed that she stands a good chance on being awarded sole custody of her son, she believes that having the ability to control Bill’s access to Will may be what is best for him. Bill couldn’t believe that his ex would intentionally keep their son away from him and vowed to use everything in his power to retain custody of Will.

B&B viewers also saw that while Thorne, Quinn (Rena Sofer), and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) all believed that Will would benefit more from having Thorne as a father figure in his life, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 27 tease that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) feels that Will should have his biological father in his life. BB fans also know that Brooke grew up in a home without a father, and how it affected her childhood.

Katie worries about making the right choice when Thorne proposes she seek full custody of her son. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/YPQpAgJxP7 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/SS7LXYs82N — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 24, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers therefore promise that Bill will turn to his ex-wife and implore with her to talk to her sister on his behalf. Katie has always had an enormous amount of respect for Brooke, and may take her sister’s advice to heart. If there is anybody who may change Katie’s mind about filing for sole custody, it would be Brooke.

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Hope rushes to the hospital. Hope will have an ultrasound during the week of August 27, and she will be given a picture of her growing child. So, at the time of the ultrasound appointment with Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) it seems as if everything was okay with the baby. Would Hope be rushing to the hospital because of the baby, or is there another reason that she, or a loved one, needs medical assistance? Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.