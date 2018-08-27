Kim Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian Try To Make Kourtney Feel Left Out In ‘KUWTK’ Bonus Clip

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have been at war with their sister, Kourtney Kardashian, during Season 15 of the family’s reality show. Now, in a new bonus clip, Kim and Khloe brainstorm ways to make their sister feel bad.

According to August 27 report by The Insider, in the footage, Kim is seen arriving at Khloe’s home as they talk about their ongoing feud with Kourtney.

“You know Kourtney doesn’t call to ask how I’m feeling,” Khloe tells her older sister. “You haven’t even asked me one time, How am I feeling. I don’t think her not talking to us affects her and that’s so weird to me,” Khloe added.

“I feel like she just doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore. She basically means that with her actions. She’s very selfish these days, but I bet her therapist is like, ‘You have to be selfish,'” Kim Kardashian stated. “So she should move somewhere,” Khloe added.

Kim went on to say that if Kourtney doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore that the family should “pull” all of her “Kardashian privileges.” Kim tells Khloe that they should be “super annoying” and post a lot of things together on social media so that Kourtney will feel “left out.”

The sisters then jump on social media to film a video asking fans if they should do a spin-off show together, and asked their followers which city they should take next. “Tweet us,” Khloe Kardashian says in the video.

OGs A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 9, 2018 at 7:00am PST

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it’s hard to say if the sisters’ feud is still an ongoing thing, as the current episodes were filmed late last year. However, Kourtney Kardashian recently posted a video to her Instagram story that seemed to shade Kim Kardashian.

Last week, Kourtney’s Instagram story featured part of a fan made Kardashian diss rap, that was a parody of Kourtney dissing her sisters, especially Kim, with mean lyrics.

“I’m the oldest of the fam / But I look the best / I’m a skinny legend / All the fans are all obsessed / When ya talk about my family / You say Kourtney and the rest / No one recognizes Kim / Until she’s undressed,” the lyrics of the song read.

“I think that I just spilled way too much of the tea / When you think about shade, yeah, you think about me / I have a busy schedule, yeah I got places to be / After all, I’m the only one with a degree,” the rap continues.

Fans can watch more of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney’s feud during Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sundays on E!.