‘Big Brother’ Stars Danielle Donato, Dominic Briones Welcome First Baby, Share Adorable Photo And Baby’s Name

What did 'Big Brother' stars Dani Donato and Dominic Briones name their baby girl?

There’s another Big Brother baby in the world and fans will not want to miss the news on this one. Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones first connected during Season 13 of Big Brother back in 2011, but they didn’t exactly have a full-fledged romance during their run. However, they quietly developed a real-world relationship after filming and got married in 2013. Earlier this year, they shared that they were expecting their first baby and now the Briones baby has arrived.

A few days ago, both Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones shared via their Instagram pages that their baby had arrived. The Big Brother veterans had already revealed that they were expecting a baby girl, and the first photo they posted showed the baby’s feet as the newborn laid on a blanket embroidered with her name, Tennessee Autumn.

Dom called her his little angel and noted that she was born on August 20, which also happens to be Dani’s birthday. He welcomed Tennessee to the world and said that he’s always got her back. Daniele shared essentially the same photo on Instagram at about the same time, noting that the baby girl was 7 pounds and 6 ounces of pure perfection.

The former Big Brother winner said that God is amazing and added that she couldn’t feel any luckier than she did right at that moment. Daniele also said that baby Tennessee was the best birthday present anybody could ever ask for. Over the weekend, both Dani and Dom shared another shot of Tennessee and Big Brother fans are already in love with the tiny tot.

Daniele joked that she’s so hormonal that she just looks at the baby and cries, but she figures nobody can blame her. Dominic posted the same photo and labeled it simply with his daughter’s name. So far, it doesn’t look like Dani and Dom have shared the story behind their baby’s name, but it certainly seems to suit them all and Big Brother fans hope they’ll share more as they get settled into being a family of three.

Tennessee Autumn joins a growing crew of other Big Brother veteran babies. Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd have one little boy named Lawson and they’re expecting their second child in September. There’s also Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, who have one daughter named Adora.

Big Brother fans know that Dani originally appeared on the show alongside her dad, “Evel Dick” Donato. The two have had a strained relationship for years, and it doesn’t look as if that’s changed.

Ahead of Daniele and Dominic sharing the news of the baby’s arrival, Evel Dick had tweeted about wondering whether she had arrived yet, making it clear he didn’t expect to hear the news directly. He has since posted about Tennessee’s arrival a few times on Twitter, but responded to one follower that he wouldn’t even know where to send a baby gift, as he clearly isn’t on good terms with his daughter even now.

Dani and her father may not have much luck mending fences after all the drama that’s transpired between them, but it looks like Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones are doing very well as a couple and are absolutely in love with their baby girl Tennessee Autumn.