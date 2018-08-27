‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Lashes Out At MTV For Blindsiding Cast With Bristol Palin News: ‘We Deserve The Respect’

MTV announced the news of Bristol Palin's addition to 'Teen Mom' publicly with no heads up to its other cast members.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra recently appeared on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast series, “Coffee Convos,” where they reacted to the news of Bristol Palin’s addition to Teen Mom OG and slammed MTV for not telling them before releasing the information publicly.

Days after MTV confirmed Palin would be featured as a new cast member for Season 8, Lowell told the Teen Mom 2 star that while she didn’t have any ill will towards Palin, she didn’t understand the network’s decision to cast her on the reality show.

“Do I have anything against her as a person? No. Do I dislike her? No, because I don’t know her. Do I think it’s weird that you’re throwing somebody onto the ‘Original Girls’ story? Yes,” Lowell admitted, according to a report shared by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on August 26.

Lowell’s husband, Baltierra, also weighed in on MTV’s decision to cast Palin on Season 8, telling Lowry that the network should have given himself and his co-stars, including Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout, a heads up before announcing the news to the world. As he explained, MTV should have had more respect for their cast members, especially considering they have been the ones who fans tune in to see each week.

“That’s the only problem I have with it, is the way it all got brought out into the media,” Baltierra said. “We started a franchise, built it, sustained it for 10 years. I think we deserve the respect to know what’s going on when you’re doing a major franchise shift [to something] we helped build, create and sustain. I feel like that’s more of respect thing.”

“I think whoever was making this decision should have had the decency to call all of us [and let us know],” Lowell added.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra joined Kailyn Lowry for a taping of her podcast days ago after meeting up around the time of the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. As fans may have noticed, it was during the VMAs that MTV chose to release the first sneak peek at Teen Mom OG Season 8, which featured only Bristol Palin and none of the other stars.

Lowell and Baltierra have been showcasing their lives as parents on MTV since 16 & Pregnant. As fans well know, the couple chose adoption for their first daughter, Carly, and have since welcomed a second child, Novalee Reign.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 will premiere on MTV sometime later this year.