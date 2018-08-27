Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo Of Kids Apple And Moses As She Begs Summer Not To End

Fans can't get over how much the two children have grown.

Like the rest of us, Gwyneth Paltrow is sad that summer is coming to an end.

Though it’s very rare for the actress to share photos of her children, 14-year-old Apple and 12-year-old Moses, when she does, her Instagram fans are delighted. Yesterday, it seemed as though the 45-year-old was having a double case of the Sunday scaries, sharing a photo of her two children along with a plea for summer to live on.

“Noooooo summer don’t go,” she wrote.

And along with the caption, Paltrow shared an image of her two kids whom she shares with ex-husband and Coldplay singer Chris Martin. In the photo, the children stand next to each other in a beautiful, grassy area that is surrounded by trees.

Apple looks very casual in an oversized yellow t-shirt and a pair of black leggings. She resembles her famous mother as she wears her long, blonde locks down and at her shoulders.

Moses stands right next to his sister as he also sports a longer ‘do and looks comfy and casual. The 12-year-old wears a white graphic t-shirt along with a pair of blue tie-dye basketball shorts.

And Paltrow’s most recent photo definitely has not gone unnoticed among her fans as it’s already earned her 85,000-plus likes as well as 440-plus comments within just a few hours of posting. Some fans chimed in and couldn’t get over how much the actress’s children have grown while others also said that they wish summer wasn’t almost over already.

“Gorgeous photo of your beautiful gifts from Heaven. Enjoy!!!”

“Apple & Moses You Are Truly Loved Sending Lots Of Love From All Coldplay Fans,” one more chimed in.

“Heartbroken. It’s been the best summer ever…” another fan commented.

As fans of the actress know, she and husband Chris Martin split a few years ago and in a few interviews, Paltrow has opened up about how difficult the divorce was for her, according to People.

“I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive. What if I didn’t blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100% accountable? What if I checked my own s— at the door and put my children first? And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship?”

“What I put myself through to get there was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she explained.

But, Paltrow has found love again with fiancé Brad Falchuk. According to W Magazine, the pair is set to wed in the Hamptons in the coming weeks.

Congrats to the happy couple!