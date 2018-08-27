Kim Kardashian Flips Off Camera As She Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Artsy Beach Snap

Kim Kardashian is feeling artsy lately.

The brunette bombshell has taken to Instagram to share vintage-looking photos more often than ever as of late. In a Monday snap, Kardashian shared a pink-and-yellow hued photo of herself flipping the camera off in a cropped white T-shirt and barely-there neon pink thong bathing suit. Wearing her hair in a high ponytail, she is sporting some modern-looking shades that give her an edgy, bad-girl look.

In the caption, she simply wrote, “Miami Beach.”

The photo is likely from a few weeks ago when she was spotted rocking her new beach-body in Miami. That was the same occasion she was first seen sporting a neon green wig to match the new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon hubby Kanye West reportedly bought for her. When she hasn’t been hitting the town with her friends, Kardashian West has spent her Miami trip hanging out with her 2-year-old son Saint and daughter North, 5.

Just a few days ago, Kardashian shared an artsy photo of herself in a bikini eating a cupcake, a photo likely taken by Marcus Hyde, a Los Angeles-based photographer who has worked with the socialite on several occasions, including the viral topless ramen photo. The photographer’s Instagram feed includes several recent photos of the brunette in his characteristic artsy and provocative style.

Miami Beach A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 27, 2018 at 6:15am PDT

Though her fans always flock to her comment section to pour their love out for the beauty, not everyone is a fan of her artsy snaps.

“You went with a professional photographer there and you decided to post this one come on please be done with the vintage thing and show more colors and poses and stuff learn something from kylie,” one Instagram user wrote.

Though the mom of three has always been one to flaunt her body, she has been especially proud of her figure as of late. Kardashian recently opened up about her recent weight loss and has never been happier with her shape, according to People. The 37-year-old said she’s gone from weighing 140 pounds to about 116 through a combination of intense weightlifting workouts and a portion-controlled diet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian and the rest of her clan is currently filming for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She recently revealed that Season 16 would begin filming this week.

In the meantime, fans can catch the family’s shenanigans on Season 15 of the reality series, which is currently airing— and what a wild one it has been so far.