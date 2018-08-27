Paris Jackson Wishes Godfather Macaulay Culkin Happy Birthday With Sweet Post, Series Of Photos

Happy birthday, Mack Attack!

Yesterday, Paris Jackson took to her Instagram account to celebrate the birth of not only her Godfather but also one of her best friends — Macaulay Culkin. The Home Alone actor celebrated his 38th birthday and well-wishes from fans all over came to the star on social media. And like his countless other fans, Paris Jackson also joined in on the fun, wishing her Godfather the best on his special day.

“happiest of birthdays mack attack, i love you so so dearly and keep you very close to my heart. always.”

Along with the sweet and heartfelt caption on the image, Jackson also shared a series of seven images of their cute relationship over the years. In the first photo in the set, Jackson shared a photo of herself and Culkin with matching tattoos on their arms. The next photo in the deck shows the 20-year-old sitting on Culkin’s lap on a chair. Jackson is all smiles with a pair of bunny ears in her hair while Macaulay also wears a smile on his face.

Another photo includes the Goddaughter/Godfather duo in matching plaid shirts with one reading “Mack” and the other reading “Paris.” And in the last photo in the deck, Paris pays tribute to her late father, Michael Jackson, by sharing a photo of Michael and Macaulay in his “Black or White” music video.

So far, Jackson’s photo tribute to Culkin has earned a lot of attention on social media with over 108,000 likes in less than a day of the post going live. It appears as though Jackson turned off the comments on this particular image post.

And it’s no secret that Jackson and Culkin are and have been incredibly close since Paris was born. According to US Weekly, Culkin recently opened up about how protective he is of Paris in an interview with Marc Maron on his WTF Podcast.

“I’m going to warn you now, I am very protective of her so just look out. I am a very open book when it comes to things, but like with her, she is beloved by me.”

He then let Maron know that he would not be speaking about Paris or dishing any “dirt” on her in the interview.

“I’m just letting you know if we want to start going down that road, it’s going to be a dead-end, you know, but I mean that in the fact that I love her so much,” he told Maron.

It’s nice to see that Jackson has a male figure to watch over her now that her father is gone.