New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Footage Thrills Fans

While there’s still a long wait for Game of Thrones Season 8, HBO’s new teaser footage from the show’s final season gives fans something to hold on to until the show wraps up next year.

According to a Deadline report, the cable TV giant recently released a reel for its upcoming 2019 programming, and of course that included pieces of the long-awaited eighth season of GOT.

The footage from the show set in the 7 Kingdoms features Danerys speaking to Tyrion, and she says, “shall we begin?” Later, it cut to a short clip of somebody forcefully putting down a chalice in a dimly lit room. Then, there’s a cut of a fiery sword gearing up for battle. Finally, Jon asks Dany, “so what happens now?” and she replies, “something extraordinary.” Moments after, Jon stands on the edge of a precipice with the wind blowing dramatically through his wintry coat.

“There’s only one war that matters.” Cersei replies, “we’ll face it together.” Then Daenerys says “Dracarys” and a violent dragon lights fire to an army of men. Brother and sister, Jon and Sansa engage in an embrace. Jon pulls himself out of icy waters, and then many faces flash across the screen, including one with Aria looking quite shocked. Oh, and the Night King was in there too.

GAME OF THRONES SEASON 8 HERE WE GO pic.twitter.com/yqJfz5vCQ6 — osha (@oshawildling) August 27, 2018

The only real new footage was the moment of Jon and Sansa’s embrace which left her staring pensively off into the distance.

Overall, it gave little insight into what’s going on in the 7 Kingdoms other than that the major players are geared up to fight a war. While they still don’t know who will reign on the Iron Throne, many of them realize they must contend with the Night Walkers before they settle their own differences, otherwise, everyone will die, which is quite George R.R. Martin, so perhaps that’s how it all ends.

While fans initially hoped to see the show, based on the books of the same name by Martin, sometime in April 2019, a recent Inquisitr report revealed why the season premiere will likely be pushed back to sometime in June 2019 or longer. Visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer explained that they’ll still be working on the series until May 2019, which means the show likely won’t air until later. So far, HBO has yet to reveal the premiere date. Fans may remember that the Season 7 premiere date was hidden in a block of ice that showed when the ice melted.

The rest of the promo featured details from Big Little Lies Season 2, Veep, True Detective Season 3, Jennifer Garner’s new series Camping, and a new season of Barry to name just a few of the network’s upcoming 2019 offerings.