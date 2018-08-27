Farrah Abraham Says New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Bristol Palin Is ‘A Joke,’ Says Her $350k Salary Is ‘Sad’

Farrah Abraham is lashing out after being fired from the show earlier this year.

Farrah Abraham made her thoughts on Bristol Palin quite clear during an August 25 interview with Daily Mail Australia.

Speaking to the outlet weeks after Palin confirmed her addition to the show on Instagram, the fired Abraham opened up about her thoughts on the entire Teen Mom OG cast and accused them of copying her.

“I think all of the women [Teen Mom stars] try to imitate me in my business endeavours and don’t succeed,” Abraham said.

Abraham then pointed out that Palin simply doesn’t have the massive audience that she has on social media. As she explained, she believes producers of the show may have been desperate when they were forced to replace her months ago.

“I don’t know if they’re [producers] just trying to find somebody, but she doesn’t have a following like me, she doesn’t have a lot of things that I think the Teen Moms need in order to keep going,” Abraham noted. “There’s now a large gap of entertainment and success that I brought to the show.”

Abraham went on to say that Palin’s story of being “eighteen and pregnant” was far different from what she and her former co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Maci Bookout, had to endure years ago.

“She has less challenges and struggles than we ever had because we came from being 16 and pregnant. It’s just a joke,” Abraham noted.

Abraham then addressed reports claiming Palin will be making around $350,000 over the next three years on the show by telling the Daily Mail Australia that the salary was “pretty sad,” especially considering it will be stretched over three years.

Farrah Abraham was removed from her full-time role on Teen Mom OG earlier this year after she refused to quit working in the adult industry. After releasing a sex tape in 2013, Abraham proceeded to release a line of sex toys and adult erotic novels as she tended to appearances in strip clubs. Years later, producer Morgan J. Freeman told Abraham that he would no longer be willing to feature her on his show if she continued to focus her energy on her provocative career.

Because Abraham said she would not stop working in the adult industry, she and Morgan parted ways, and he and his crew were forced to fill her empty seat with a new cast member.

The eighth season of Teen Mom OG is expected to air on MTV sometime later this year.