Prince William Has A ‘Harry Potter Scar’ On His Forehead And He Doesn’t Hide It

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge both have facial scars, but only one of them talks about it.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Duchess Kate has a large scar above her left ear, just behind her hairline. While the wife of Prince William hides her scar and doesn’t talk about it, a royal rep confirmed the scar was from a “childhood operation.”

Prince William, on the other hand, not only talks about his scar but he has a nickname for it. William has a large scar, which can be seen just his left eyebrow, that he calls his “Harry Potter scar” in tribute to the young boy wizard in J.K. Rowling’s iconic book series.

In a 2009 interview with an aspiring CBBC royal correspondent, William revealed the scar was caused by a golf club, according to the Daily Mail.

“I got hit by a golf club when I was playing golf with a friend of mine. We were on a putting green and the next thing you know there was a seven-iron and it came out of nowhere and it hit me in the head.”

William also explained why he calls his scar a “Harry Potter scar.”

“I call it that because it glows sometimes and some people notice it – other times they don’t notice it at all.”

The Telegraph notes that Prince William’s scar is known to “glow” or look inflamed in photographs after he plays sports. The scar was unusually bright during the Duke of Cambridge’s address at a State reception in Wellington, New Zealand in 2014.

While it’s never fun to get a scar, Prince William’s cute nickname likely stems from his love of the Harry Potter series of books and movies. In 2013, Prince William and Kate Middleton stopped by the Warner Bros Studio Tour London: The Making Of Harry Potter. The Duke and Duchess were photographed getting into a playful wand duel and checked out Diagon Alley with William’s brother, Prince Harry, according to People.

In addition, when Prince William and Duchess Kate’s third child, Louis Arthur Charles, was born earlier this year, the Digital Wizarding World Pottermore website noted that all three of the newborn’s names were significant to those of Harry Potter characters: Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour’s son, Louis; Weasley patriarch Arthur; and Arthur’s son Charles Weasley.

“Louis Arthur Charles, you were named after three iconic Weasleys,” the site revealed after the royal child’s name was announced in April.