Box Office: ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Reach $68 Million In China

The film made $68 million when it opened, making it the fourth highest debut of a Marvel film in China.

Ant-Man and the Wasp has been killing it in the worldwide box office, especially in China where it’s made over $68 million. According to Variety, this makes the film the fourth highest debut for a Marvel film in China. The only other Marvel films that have done better are Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain America: Civil War.

Only two other Hollywood films have had bigger openings in China this year — Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Avengers: Infinity War. According to The Hollywood Reporter, those films made $134 million and $201 million, respectively.

Ant-man and the Wasp owes part of its success to word of mouth. The film has an 8.9/10 score on a Chinese ticketing app called Maoyan and a 7.5/10 on Douban, which aggregates reviews.

The superhero sequel is performing better than its predecessor. The first film opened in China and brought in $43 million back in 2015 and its worldwide total now sits at $519 million.

The film seems to be doing well, but it has yet to open in Japan. It will be interesting to see if the quirky film’s colorfulness and goofy humor will be as successful in Japan as it has been in China.

Warner Bros.’ also continues to do well with The Meg, which just made over $400 million internationally. Crazy Rich Asians also continues to impress as it just made $6 million worldwide. It picked up another $25 million in its second week in North America, dropping only 6 percent. While in Singapore alone it made $1.8 million. It’s also done well in other countries including the Philippines ($1.5 million), Taiwan ($435,000), Hong Kong ($422,000), and Malaysia ($749,000).

Mission: Impossible – Fallout also continues to do well. The sixth installment in the Tom Cruise franchise made another $13 million worldwide, bringing its already impressive total to over $344 million.

Actors Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily Vianney Le Caer / AP Images

Universal’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again made $345.2 million worldwide. Disney’s Christopher Robin just crossed the $100 million mark internationally. Mile 22, starring Mark Wahlberg, has made $31.2 worldwide and saw its biggest success in the United Arab Emirates with $1.3 million.

Sony’s film Hotel Transylvania 3 debuted in 62 markets over the weekend and made over $460 million globally.

Considering how successful August has been for the box office, many were hoping the dark comedy Happytime Murders would be able to continue that momentum. Happytime Murders recently reached $19 million, but the film has been poorly received and has overall been considered a flop. Forbes reports it should end up with a profit of between $25 million and $35 million.