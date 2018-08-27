Kourtney Kardashian Is A Threat To Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kourtney Kardashian is now single after recently splitting with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s new single status now allegedly has Hailey Baldwin worried about her interfering in the relationship she has with Justin Bieber.

According to an August 27 report by Radar Online, Hailey Baldwin is worried that Kourtney Kardashian may come after her fiancé, Justin Bieber, now that she and Younes Bendjima are no longer dating.

Kourtney and Justin reportedly dated in the past and shared a special connection, which Hailey is worried could return if Kardashian were to make a move on her man.

“[Kourtney would] go after Justin in a heartbeat if she had the opportunity,” a source stated, adding that the relationship between Kardashian and Bieber was more serious than people thought.

“Things between Justin and Kourtney were more serious than most people realized. Their physical compatibility was off the charts, and they even started to bond about religion. Justin was hugely attracted to Kourtney, and she was really smitten by him. They had a lot of fun together,” the insider added.

Hailey Baldwin is said to be on the defense when it comes to her relationship with Justin Bieber and isn’t about to let Kourtney Kardashian steal away the man she plans to share the rest of her life with.

“Hailey is very protective of her relationship and she has every reason to feel threatened. She’s saying that Kourtney better stay away from Justin, and she won’t hesitate to ban him from speaking to her altogether,” the source reveals.

Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin isn’t the only one feeling threatened by Kourtney Kardashian. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie, who currently dates Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, is also worried that Kardashian may steal her man away.

Richie has allegedly given Disick an ultimatum about his relationship with Kardashian and wants to make it clear that she won’t tolerate any inappropriate behavior between the two as long as she’s still dating Scott.

However, Hollywood Life reports that Kourtney Kardashian is more focused on her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as well as repairing her relationships with her sisters following her split with Younes Bendjima, than she is on dating.

The reality TV star is said to be so adamant about not entertaining any drama that she has even blocked Bendjima’s number from her phone so that she cannot receive calls or texts from him.