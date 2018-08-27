Kourtney Kardashian Warns Scott Disick To Steer Clear Of Younes Bendjima During ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters had yet another disagreement during Sunday’s brand new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and this time it was over her former boyfriend, Scott Disick.

According to an August 27 report by People Magazine, during the episode, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she may not want Scott Disick to attend her mother Kris Jenner’s Christmas party. Kourtney claimed that it may be awkward for her if Scott came to the party due to the fact that her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, would be there.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kris Jenner all stuck up for Scott, revealing that he was still a big part of their family and that they believed he should be invited to the party, just like he has been every single year.

“I heard through the grapevine you’re the one person who doesn’t want me to go,” Scott Disick said to Kourtney Kardashian about the Christmas party drama.

“I think that our lives are changing. If my boyfriend is going to the party, if you’re there, I just don’t want any disrespect. I’ve been feeling super anxious … but I don’t want the kids to not have their dad there.”

In the end, both Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima attended the party, and Kourtney Kardashian revealed that it wouldn’t have “felt right” if Scott wasn’t there to celebrate with his children.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and Younes have since split after dating for nearly two years. The mother of three was the one who reportedly pulled the plug on the relationship, which was said to have brought back some very bad memories of her breakup with Scott.

“Kourtney had very deep feelings for Younes and although she swears she won’t give him another chance, she’s suffering the loss of love right now. It hurts and what’s even worse is that this breakup has brought back all the old feelings of betrayal she experienced so many times with Scott. It was her relationship with Younes that helped her end things with Scott for good. But now that she’s been betrayed by Younes, the same exact way Scott betrayed her, it’s opened up the old wound,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are said to be co-parenting their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, very well. The pair has remained friendly with one another and supportive of their new family dynamic.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!