Kristin Cavallari Has Wardrobe Malfunction On Red Carpet

While walking the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards red carpet, Kristin Cavallari suffered a wardrobe malfunction. According to Cosmo, the former Hills star had a nip-slip while wearing a stunning yellow blazer. Though she didn’t comment on the fashion faux pas at the time, she posted an Instagram story on her way to the event.

“I’m literally two seconds away from a nip slip. It better not happen. I’m gonna ask for tape,” she said. She tweeted on Saturday night about a similar incident, staying that what looked like a nipple was actually her tan line.

It looks like u can see my nipple while I give this damn speech but it was a tan line!! Just wanna clear that up ???? #VeryCavallari — Kristin Cavallari (@KristinCav) August 27, 2018

Cavallari rose to stardom on the hit reality show Laguna Beach. On the show, she was known for her on-again, off-again relationship with Stephen Colletti, and her rivalry with Lauren Conrad. In 2008, she confirmed that she’d be joining the cast of The Hills, replacing Conrad, who chose to pursue her fashion career.

In 2010, Cavallari met future husband Jay Cutler, a professional football player. The pair married in 2013 and have three children together: Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. Cavallari returned to her reality television roots this year with the start of her own reality show, Very Cavallari, which focuses on her life as a mom, wife, and entrepreneur. She recently launched the jewelry and home goods line, Uncommon James.

On the show’s season finale on Sunday, fans saw Cavallari expressing her independence. According to People, the star mused about buying herself an apartment to be closer to her Uncommon James store in Nashville. When Cutler protested, Cavallari explained to her husband that she keeps a separate bank account.

“I could just buy [the apartment] with my money. You don’t like that do you? A little independence,” she said.

Cutler responded quickly, saying that it was unfair that she gets to keep all of her money but any money he makes belongs to them both.

“That’s how it should be though. The girl should have her own stash. No girl should ever have to stay in a relationship because a guy is supporting her,” Cavallari said. She reminded Cutler that they were together because she loves him not because she needs him.

Very Cavallari has been renewed for a second season.

The iHeart Radio Music Awards was a star-studded event that saw big wins for Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Drake, and Bebe Rexha, according to E! News. Presenters included Tyra Banks, Chrissy Metz, Jenni “JWoWW” Farley, and Prince Jackson.