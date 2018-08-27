Sacha Baron Cohen Tries To Make OJ Simpson Confess To Murder In ‘Who Is America?’ Series Finale

The finale of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series Who Is America? went out with a shocking ending as the comedian attempted to coerce a murder confession from OJ Simpson, who went on trial in 1994 for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Simpson was found not guilty of the crimes in 1995.

Cohen portrayed one of his recurring characters, Gio Monaldo, for the Simpson interview segment, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

After Monaldo’s “girlfriend” left the room at the start of the interview, Cohen confessed to Simpson, “She’s gorgeous, but sometimes I want to kill her.”

Simpson high-fived the host when Cohen remarked he wanted to take his girlfriend in a helicopter and drop her over the Grand Canyon.

“Stop, stop,” Simpson stated, laughing and shaking his head.

As Monaldo, Cohen confided in Simpson that they were more alike than different by stating the two men were, “uh, how you say, ‘lady killers.'”

The mention of the word “killer” made the former football star and actor clearly uncomfortable.

Cohen then stated, “It’s not what it sounds like. In Italian, it translates to, uh, somebody who, uh, murders women.”

Simpson immediately denied Cohen’s accusation, saying, “No, I didn’t kill nobody.”

“First of all, she wasn’t my wife,” Simpson said of the late Nicole Brown Simpson. “We had been divorced and separated.”

Asked how he “got away with it,” Simpson remarked, “Hey, hey, I didn’t get away with nothing.”

Yahoo alleges that the bit appeared to be filmed without Simpson’s knowledge.

When Baron Cohen asked Simpson to introduce him to Johnnie Cochran, the former football star reminded him that Cochran was no longer alive. “What, you didn’t kill him too, did you?” Baron Cohen asked Simpson.

The clip ended abruptly after Simpson appeared to become even more uncomfortable with Cohen’s line of questioning and repeated requests for the comedian to “stop.”

Cohen tweeted that this was the last episode “EVER” of Who Is America? after the series explored the diverse individuals who populate our unique nation.

Tonight, is the last EVER show of “Who is America”. Thank you to all of you who enjoyed it…and for those who didn’t….. pic.twitter.com/o8T2qbIIiv — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) August 26, 2018

Over the past seven weeks, the British comedian has convinced sitting Republican congressmen to endorse arming toddlers and forced a Georgia state senator out of office for screaming the “N-word.”

Fans of the series believed the final interview would be with former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin.

Palin noted in a lengthy Facebook post that she and one of her daughters were “duped” into appearing on Cohen’s series. “Yup — we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now?” Palin wrote.

Sacha Baron Cohen perfectly trolls Sarah Palin in #WhoIsAmerica finale credits https://t.co/KIGfR1qwdt — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 27, 2018

The Palin interview never aired on the series with no explanation as to why it was cut from Cohen. In the end, Palin got credit for her “inadvertent” work as a “Special Publicity Consultant” on the Showtime series.