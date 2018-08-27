Demi Lovato Update; Drug Dealer Tells ‘TMZ’ She Knew ‘Risks’ Of Taking ‘After Market’ Pills

Brandon Johnson, who reportedly supplied Demi Lovato with drugs the night she overdosed, revealed in an interview with TMZ that the singer knew she was taking “after market pills,” which was a potential risk.

Johnson remarked that Lovato texted him at 4 a.m. on the morning of July 24 and asked him to come to her Hollywood Hills home. Johnson explained to the outlet that he brought pills after what he called “reading between the lines of her text” and the twosome freebased the drugs, according to Johnson, per the TMZ report.

TMZ revealed that Johnson “insinuated” that the two did drugs together “many times” before that evening. He also alleged a sexual relationship between the two, although TMZ reported that this allegation was denied by Lovato’s representatives.

Johnson also remarked to the outlet that he knew the drugs he gave the singer were not pharmaceuticals, but much stronger. He also denied that they were laced with any other substances after reports surfaced that the pills were laced with fentanyl.

The alleged dealer then told TMZ he left Lovato’s home at “around 7 or 8 a.m.” and that “Demi was sleeping with no sign of distress.”

One of Lovato’s assistants found the singer in medical distress at 11:30 a.m. on July 24 and called 911. Lovato was later revived with the anti-overdose drug Narcan.

TMZ reported that the singer’s overdose was from Oxycodone laced with fentanyl.

Demi Lovato was hospitalized at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, California for one week and later entered an undisclosed rehabilitation facility.

Demi Lovato's Drug Dealer Says She Knew the Risks with 'After Market' Pills https://t.co/OitGfiOObA — TMZ (@TMZ) August 27, 2018

A report by Entertainment Tonight suggested that Demi Lovato was “stressed out” and “overworked” before her overdose occurred.

A source close to Lovato allegedly told Entertainment Tonight that the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer’s downward spiral began in the spring of 2018. “She pushed away everyone that tried to call her out or help her including sober coaches, friends, and management,” the source said to ET.

“She pushed away everyone that tried to call her out or help her including sober coaches, friends, and management,” the source said to ET.

Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images

“The trouble is that Demi has been more successful than ever, and everyone wants a piece. It becomes this perfect storm. She pushed away all the people who are there to protect her,” the source continued.

Prior to her overdose, Lovato addressed rumors that she had fallen off the wagon with her latest release “Sober,” explaining that she had relapsed into addiction after recently celebrating six years of sobriety.