‘RHONJ’s’ Melissa Gorga Flaunts Her Bikini Body In A Neon Pink Swimsuit & Daisy Dukes

The reality star posed with her shirtless husband in her skimpy swimsuit & short shorts.

Melissa Gorga is showing off her assets in a neon swimsuit and daisy dukes. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who’s been sharing numerous bikini photos with her fans on social media this summer, shared two new snaps with her 1.5 million Instagram followers on August 26 showing her posing in a fun swimsuit as she spent some time with her family.

The first snap shared by the mom of three showed her smiling with her mom as the twosome made the most of the summer sun together while showing off their dental work.

The upload showed Melissa posing to the side and revealing her toned middle in her low-cut one piece pink swimsuit, which she teamed with high-waisted and distressed denim shorts and stylish leopard print sunglasses.

Gorga then posted another picture to Instagram in her pink swimwear to the social media site, this time while posing with her husband Joe Gorga – who was shirtless in the upload – while celebrating 14 years together.

Melissa shared the photo with her man as they posed together in the summer sun, writing in the caption, “Ride or die #est2004 #circa2004.”

The second snap showed the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had swapped out her leopard print sunglasses for aviators and big round hoop earrings and a big white baseball cap.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the TV personality and businesswoman, sharing sweet messages.

“Clearly you are the hottest Housewife couple,” one fan told Melissa in the comments, while another wrote, “Natural beauty in full affect god bless you both and your entire family.”

A third said on the social media site that the Gorgas were “My favourite couple!!”

The latest swimsuit photo comes after several weeks of fun bikini photos from the RHONJ star, as she’s been posing in several different skimpy bikinis while enjoying the sun this summer.

As Inquisitr reported at the time, one of Gorga’s most recent bikini uploads showed her posing with her niece, Teresa Giudice’s 17-year-old daughter Gia Giudice.

Melissa and Gia were snapped rocking their almost-matching strapless two piece bikinis while spending some family time at the Jersey Shore together.

Shortly after that, Inquisitr shared that the reality star – who’s mom to her and Joe’s three children, 13-year-old Antonia, 10-year-old Gino, and 7-year-old Joey – revealed her impossibly toned bikini body once again while at the beach.

Speaking to Us Weekly last year, Melissa revealed her big secrets to looking good in a bikini, admitting that she considers herself to be a “swimsuit junkie” who owns more bikinis and swimsuits than she does underwear.

Giving tips for how to pick out the perfect beachwear, she said, “I feel like everyone needs to learn how to pick bikinis that fit their breasts properly.

“I don’t like when the underboob is hanging out and I don’t like when there’s too much middle,” Gorga then continued. “I feel like you need to pick a bikini that has the perfect amount of coverage, which is not too much and not too little.”