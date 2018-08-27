Cindy Crawford And Daughter Kaia Gerber Both Model Similar Outfits, And The Resemblance Is Unreal

By chance, both Cindy and Kaia modeled similar outfits and posted to Instagram in the same month.

Kaia Gerber, though just 16-years-old, has graced some of the best runways in the world representing luxe brands. She’s carrying on a huge legacy of her mom’s, Cindy Crawford’s, which is pretty impressive in itself. The two have an uncanny resemblance that’s hard to miss. So when they happened to post pics of themselves modeling similar outfits to their Instagram just 12 days apart, it was hard to tell if it was just pure coincidence. Whatever the case, it’s an amazing example of how similar they really look.

Kaia posted a photo on August 6 of herself wearing a formal suit with no shirt underneath. The suit was totally fabulous, black with silver glitter that looked like zebra-print. The suit was buttoned very low, leaving the rest of her exposed in a chic way. Kaia mentioned that it was a photo for Love Magazine in the captions.

And just 12 days later on August 18, Kaia’s mom Cindy posted a photo of herself on Instagram. She wore a black suit with glittery pinstripes with matching pants. She put her right hand on her head, while her left hand hovered over her belly button. The suit was unbuttoned all the way, and the right side of her face is totally obscured by her flowing hair.

Cindy’s photo too was for a magazine, Tatler. What are the chances of that? Although the mom and daughter happened to share the photos around the same time, the actual photoshoots could have happened anytime. Perhaps the photographer or art director for one of the magazines did this on purpose, but then again it could have been purely coincidental.

But one thing’s for sure, and that’s the undeniable resemblance between the two. Of course Kaia doesn’t have the iconic mole above her lip like Cindy, but the two have very similar eyes, noses, mouths, and more. Really, looking at Kaia can be a lot like seeing a young Crawford.

When Kaia turned 16-years-old, her mom explained why she let her start her modeling career as soon as it was legal to do so, detailed Vogue UK.

“In some ways, I wish I could have pushed it off a year or two… But she’s 16. That’s how old I was when I started, which is young, but in fashion that’s kind of the normal age when people start.”

And while the modeling industry is unbelievably cut-throat and competitive, Kaia certainly had a great mentor as she embarked on her journey. And so far, it looks like the young model is on a trajectory to achieve plenty of success.