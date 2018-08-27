‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, August 28: Hope Finds Liam In Unexpected Place, Thorne Exploits

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 28 reveal that when Will (Finnegan George) shows uncertainty at spending time with his father, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) quickly jumps to his own conclusions about the boy’s behavior. The newly wedded Hope (Annika Noelle) has an appointment with Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) and is excited to share the experience with her husband, but she cannot find him anywhere.

Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) took their love to a new level while on their staycation honeymoon. Hope reassured her husband that all she needed was time with him as they celebrated their union. Back from their time in the cabin, Hope has another ultrasound appointment scheduled with her OB-Gyn. This time around, she plans on having her husband with her for the visit. B&B viewers will remember that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) accompanied her the first time when Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) confirmed the pregnancy. However, She Knows Soaps, indicates that Hope will first need to locate her husband so that she can ask him to go with her.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope eventually does find Liam, after some searching. She finds him spending time with his daughter, Kelly (Gabriel Sporman), and ex-wife, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). It was easy to block out the realities of Liam’s other family while on honeymoon, but now Hope and Liam will need to deal with the reality of Liam having a responsibility towards Kelly.

Will was bitterly disappointed when Bill (Don Diamont) had to cancel spending time together. He wanted to know from his mother if it was his fault, since the previous time that he had spent some time with his dad he had not wanted to spend the evening. Katie (Heather Tom) tried to reassure her son that he was not at fault, but it seems as if Bill’s no-show will have far-reaching consequences.

Will shows some hesitancy when given the chance to spend some time with Bill again. Thorne will quickly twist Will’s uncertainty against Spencer. B&B fans know that he wants Katie to file for sole custody so that she can control how much Will sees Bill. Other viewers have raised the question if Thorne isn’t perhaps using the situation so that he could score himself an instant family after the loss of his wife and daughter. However, BB spoilers hint that Bill will not hand over custody that easily. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.