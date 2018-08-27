Julianne Hough Shows Off Killer Dance Moves And Toned Physique In Instagram Photo

Julianne Hough wowed fans on Sunday with a black and white Instagram photo, in which the dancer shows off her amazing dance moves and a body to match.

The fan favorite from Dancing With The Stars shared the photo of her leading a group of dancers in a dance studio, showing Hough in mid-stride with her hair tossed in the air as her arms are outstretched. Hough is wearing a black bra top with thin straps, and leggings that show off her toned frame through see-through cutouts.

The caption contains a motivational message for fans.

“We are constantly changing and evolving, and if we’re not moving forward, we are dying. Move, jump, dance, sing, explore, write, play, MOVE. Move your body, shift your positions, your opinions. When I dance, I feel completely free and in my element! Stay OPEN to change, open to your untapped potential, open to the universe :)”

The post was well-received, with over 45,900 likes since it was posted earlier on Sunday. Users shared encouraging messages in response to the photo. One fan thanked Hough for her positive message by commenting, “I needed to read this today! I feel exactly the same way but sometimes I need that extra push or inspiration to keep moving forward and work toward my goals….I needed this reminder that anything is possible. Thank you! [heart]”

As previously reported in Inquisitr, Hough has returned to television. She is currently working with her brother, Derek, while mentoring young dancers on NBC’s World of Dance, which is hosted by dancer and actress Jenna Dewan, and is executive-produced by multi-talented superstar Jennifer Lopez.

Hough has received many touching responses to her Instagram posts lately, as she treats fans to throwback photos from magazine shoots, as well as messages of body-positivity. In a post earlier this weekend, Hough shared a photo of herself holding a large tea cup in both hands, wearing a wide brim straw hat that shields her face from the sun. She is seated at a table with a plate of food and a newspaper, and reminds fans to take time for themselves and listen to their bodies.

“Morning moments [coffee] Whatever your morning routine is, be sure to take the time to connect with yourself. Listen to how your body is feeling that day. Focus on whatever it is that you need in order to have yourself a damn GOOD day! #Connected #DevineFeminine”